St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Pappy's Smokehouse closes until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Rolling updates follow:

Coronavirus concerns lead some restaurants to end takeout and delivery service Prominent restaurants Vicia, Olive + Oak and I Fratellini are among those now closing until further notice.

6:53 p.m. March 25 — Pappy's Smokehouse and sibling restaurants close until further notice

Pappy's Smokehouse is closed until further notice, effective Thursday (March 26). The beloved barbecue restaurant announced the closure on Instagram Wednesday evening.

Also closing until further notice are Pappy's sibling restaurants Southern and Dalie's Smokehouse in Valley Park.

Pappy's Soulard sibling Bogart's Smokehouse announced its temporary closure yesterday.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

9:34 a.m. March 25 — Kalbi Taco Shack closes, plus non-closing news

Kalbi Taco Shack in Benton Park is the latest restaurant to end curbside pick-up and delivery service and close until further notice.