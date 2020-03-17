The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.

• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business Monday (March 16) through the end of the month.

• Restaurants in the city and St. Louis County must end dine-in service by midnight Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.

• Many restaurants have already closed preemptively. Among the prominent restaurateurs electing to shutter their operations are Gerard Craft and Ben Poremba.

4:10 p.m. — Going forward

I will continue to update the list below in light of this afternoon's announcement. Please be patient, as many restaurants' circumstances will be changing in very short order.

2:25 p.m. — Catching up...and catching our breath

The list of restaurants closing or adjusting formats is now caught up with my Twitter feed as of now. Among the latest updates, Paul and Wendy Hamilton have closed Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set until further notice, while PW Pizza and Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse have shifted to curbside pick-up and delivery.

The list below is by no means complete. I am still chasing tips, social-media posts, emails, etc. However, in advance of a 3 p.m. news conference from area elected officials that might offer some clarity to the dining situation, I am going to pause on updates for a brief time.

Thanks for your patience.

10:38 a.m. — Crown Candy Kitchen closes dining room

Old North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen will close its dining room at 4 p.m. today. Food, including ice cream and chocolate, will be available for curbside pick-up. You can also order chocolates via the restaurant's website.

In social-media posts announcing the decision, owner Andy Karandzieff wrote, "We will be doing our best to keep as many of our wonderful employees working as much as possible. Our employees are family to us."

9:18 a.m. — More closures and changes overnight

The list of closures and restaurants that have added or changed to some combination of takeout, delivery and curbside pick-up has been updated.

Newly announced prominent closures include Beast Butcher & Block, which has ended restaurant operations (though not its retail butcher shop) and Ellendale fixture the Piccadilly at Manhattan.

8:15 p.m., March 16 — Closures include Carl's Drive In, Union Loafers

The number of voluntary closures continues to grow this evening, among them burger institution Carl's Drive-In and acclaimed lunch spot, pizzeria and bread bakery Union Loafers.

As of this writing, there are no new restrictions on restaurant operations in St. Louis City or St. Louis County, and the list below of restaurants adding takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options also continues to grow.

5:13 p.m., March 16 — HopCat closes St. Louis location permanently

The restaurant and beer bar HopCat has announced the permanent closure of its St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.

The post on HopCat's website reads in part, "Trust us that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and one only done after every other possible option was exhausted."

3:50 p.m., March 16 — Voluntary closures continue

Ted Kilgore has closed his flagship cocktail bar and restaurant Planter's House and its spinoff Small Change until further notice. Ally Nisbit announced he is closing the Shaved Duck and the Scottish Arms, though per his Facebook announcement he is developing plans for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Other closures include Felix's Pizza Pub and its brand-new spinoff Sunny's Cantina, both in Dogtown; the acclaimed Savage in Fox Park; and Rise Coffee in the Grove.

2:45 p.m., March 16 — Ben Poremba closes restaurants

Ben Poremba has announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and the Benevolent King until further notice effective immediately. Prepared meals will be available for takeout and curbside pick-up through his market, AO&Co.

"What resources can we rely on to mitigate our and our employees loss of income?" Poremba asked in a social-media post announcing the closures.

He continued, "I want to illustrate to you what this means, not out of self-pity or need for empathy. But rather to implore our leaders into acting effectively and quickly. We're laying off 100 people. Loyal, hardworking, committed individuals who need to provide for their families. Small businesses don't have the kind of funds to continue to operate and wait for some future tax credit. Small businesses need immediate relief in order to continue to support their employees and their families.

"How can we contribute to our community's efforts?

"We're in the process of working with local charities to determine how we can best use our skills and resources to assist those who are have greater needs."

1:42 p.m., March 16 — Herbie's and Kingside Diner close

After initially offering curbside pickup, Herbie's in Clayton and Kingside Diner in Clayton and the Central West End are now closed until further notice, owner Aaron Teitelbaum announced Monday afternoon.

"We want to provide a place of employment for our staff — the dedicated men and women who are committed to providing the very best dining experiences for our guests," Teitelbaum posted on Facebook. "And at the same time we want to respect the public health needs of our community in this unprecedented national emergency.

"As soon as government health officials assure us it is safe for our guests, our staff, and our community, we will reopen — serving you with joy and pride. "Our restaurants will be donating food on hand to local food banks and shelters and remain committed to being a part of the health of Saint Louis."

11:40 a.m., March 16 — Gerard Craft closes restaurants

Gerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.

"This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other," Craft said.

Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm's way.

"After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved," he said.

Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.

Craft said the restaurants will not offer takeout or delivery options.

"At this time, all experts are telling us that bringing people to work every day for nonessential services is continuing to make the spread of coronavirus worse, so we are going to shut down completely," he said.

Craft said his company's kitchens will work on providing free meals to those in need (more details will be announced later) and free to-go meals for his employees.

"We are fortunate enough, thanks to amazing business partners who are also working hard to provide relief for other St. Louis restaurants, to be able to provide a small financial runway for our employees during this time," he said.

However, Craft acknowledges many restaurants can't provide this. He calls on elected leaders to provide emergency unemployment benefits to both salaried and hourly workers furloughed during the crisis, to eliminate the payroll tax and to provide rent and loan abatement for those affected by restaurant closures.

Curbside pick-up, delivery and other variations

(The situation is changing frequently. Please contact the restaurant directly for the most up-to-date-information

2nd Shift Brewing: tasting room closed; to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up

Acero: delivery, carryout

Adam's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up, delivery

Angelo's Chicago Taste: curbside pick-up

Baileys' Range: curbside pick-up

Bakers & Hale: curbside pick-up

Beast Craft BBQ Co.: drive-up, curbside pick-up and delivery

The Bao: takeout, curbside pick-up

Beffa's: curbside pick-up

Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria: carry-out only.

Bogart's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up only.

Bolyard's Meat & Provisions: retail only (no sandwiches or pre-made food) and pre-order curbside pick-up through March 22; closing effective Monday, March 23.

Broadway Oyster Bar: takeout, curbside pick-up

Byrd & Barrel: drive-thru pick-up

Cafe Natasha's: takeout and delivery only, effective March 19

Candicci's Italian Restaurant: delivery; curbside pick-up

Chao Baan: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Cleveland-Heath: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Clover and the Bee: carry-out

Colleen's: carry-out, delivery

Comet Coffee: curbside pick-up

The Crossing: delivery, carryout

Crown Candy Kitchen: curbside pick-up

Cugino's Bar & Grill: takeout only

Crazy Bowls & Wraps: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery; locations in Illinois are curbside pick-up and delivery only

Dalie's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up

Earthbound Beer: carry-out

Edibles & Essentials: curbside pick-up

Elmwood: curbside pick-up, limited delivery (Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Clayton)

El Toluca Taqueria & Grocery: restaurant curbside pick-up only; retail grocery open

Frank & Helen's Pizzeria: curbside pick-up

Frida's Deli: curbside pick-up, delivery

Gioia's Deli: takeout and curbside pick-up only at its Hill and Creve Coeur locations, downtown location closed until further notice

Giovanni's Kitchen: curbside pick-up

Guerrilla Street Food, Delmar Loop and Webster Groves locations, call-in takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery; location inside 2nd Shift Brewing closed

Half & Half: curbside pick-up, delivery

Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse: curbside pick-up, delivery

I Fratellini: takeout, curbside pick-up

Il Bel Lago: curbside pick-up

International Tap House: takeout, curbside pick-up

J. Devoti Trattoria: takeout, curbside pick-up

Juniper: delivery-only, effective March 18.

Kaldi's Coffee: carryout, curbside pick-up

Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria: both locations curbside pick-up, delivery

The King & I: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery, effective Wednesday, March 18.

Kitchen House Coffee: curbside pick-up only, effective Wednesday, March 18

Knead Bakehouse: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery

La Tejana: delivery within a 10 mile radius starting March 20

The Last Kitchen: takeout, curbside pick-up

Llywelyn's Pub: all locations takeout, curbside pick-up

Lona's Lil Eats: curbside pick-up, takeout

Mac's Local Eats: curbside pickup

Maggie O'Brien's: takeout only Tuesday, closed until further notice effective Wednesday, March 18.

Mayo Ketchup: takeout, curbside pick-up

Milque Toast Bar: curbside pick-up, delivery

Morning Glory Diner: takeout, curbside pick-up

Narrow Gauge Brewing Co.: takeout

Nathaniel Reid Bakery: curbside pick-up

New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe: delivery, curbside pick-up

Noto Italian Restaurant: takeout

Olive + Oak: takeout, delivery

Onesto: takeout, curbside pick-up

Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue: curbside pick-up, delivery

Pappy's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up

Pietro's: takeout, curbside pick-up

Pint Size Bakery: takeout

Pizza Head: takeout (whole pies)

P'Sghetti's: curbside pick-up

PW Pizza: curbside pick-up, delivery

Retreat Gastropub: curbside pick-up, takeout

Rigazzi's: curbside pick-up

Rockwell Beer Co.: tasting room closed, drive-thru packaged beer 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Salt + Smoke: curbside pick-up

Schlafly: curbside pick-up at both the Tap Room and the Bottleworks.

Seoul Taco: takeout, delivery

Shaved Duck: curbside pick-up

Southern: curbside pick-up

Square One Brewery & Distillery: curbside pick-up.

St. Louis Kolache: curbside pick-up, delivery

Sugarfire: delivery, curbside pick-up

SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe: curbside pick-up

Taco Buddha: curbside pick-up, takeout

Taco Circus: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Three Kings Public House: all locations takeout, delivery

Trainwreck Saloon: curbside pick-up at both Rock Hill and Westport Plaza locations.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Bier Hall: curbside pick-up.

Vicia Restaurant: curbside pick-up

Vito's in the Valley offers delivery and curbside pick-up, is limiting dine-in capacity under 50. Kids eat free with adult entree purchase.

Wellspent Brewing Co.: takeout

Yaquis: curbside pickup

Yellowbelly: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery pending

Closed until further notice

(Note: Brewery closures refer to tasting rooms and restaurant operations, not brewing, unless indicate.)

Bar Les Freres

Beast Butcher & Block *Retail butcher shop remains open for walk-in, curbside pick-up and delivery.

The Bellwether

The Benevolent King

Bill Gianino's

Billie-Jean

Billy G's

Blondie's Coffee, Wine and Dessert Bar

Blueberry Hill

Brasserie by Niche

Brasswell

Cafe Osage

Carl's Drive-In

Center Ice Brewery

Civil Life Brewing Co.

The Corner Pub & Grill

The Crow's Nest

Elaia

Eleven Eleven Mississippi

Felix's Pizza Pub

Fiddlehead Fern

Frankie G's

Frankie Gianino's

The Gramophone

Indo *Planning to return as curbside pick-up only Thursday (March 19)

Joey B's (all 3 locations)

Handle Bar

Herbie's

HopCat (PERMANENT)

Kingside Diner

Little Fox

Lucas Park Grille

Midwestern Meat & Drink

Mission Taco Joint *Plans for takeout and delivery pending

Moussalli's Prime (effective Tuesday, March 17)

The Mud House

Nippon Tei *Planning to return as curbside pick-up only Thursday (March 19)

Nixta

Olio

OmTurtle Yoga Spa Cafe

Parlor

Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef

Pastaria

The Piccadilly at Manhattan

Planter's House

Polite Society

Ramen Tei *Planning to return as curbside pick-up only Thursday (March 19)

Rise Coffee (effective Tuesday, March 17)

Sardella

Sasha's Wine Bar *Curbside pick-up plans pending

Sasha's on Shaw *Curbside pick-up plans pending

Savage

Scottish Arms *Delivery and curbside pick-up plans pending

The Shack

Small Change

Southwest Diner

SqWires Restaurant & Annex

Start Bar

Sunny's Cantina

Takashima Records

Taste

Tavern Kitchen & Bar

Union Loafers (effective 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17; retail only noon-6 p.m. Tuesday)

Urban Fort Play Cafe

Vin de Set

The Wheelhouse

Winslow's Table

Stay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation. Email Ian Froeb at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com if you are a restaurant owner who needs to add or adjust your listing.

