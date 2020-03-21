With restaurant dining rooms shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are continuing with takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery or a combination thereof. A list of some options follows.
You can now submit your own listings here. These will not automatically appear on the list below. Please be patient as we figure all of this out.
Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).
If you have a few minutes, please consider reading my reflections on what these past two weeks have felt like, from business as usual to this great, scary unknown.
Curbside pick-up, delivery and other variations
The situation is changing frequently. Please contact the restaurant directly for the most up-to-date-information. Also, delivery may refer to a third-party app (e.g., Postmates) rather than an in-house service.
3 Monkeys: takeout, curbside pick-up
1798 BBQ: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up, effective Friday, March 20
1860 Saloon, Game Room and Hardshell Cafe: curbside pick-up
2nd Shift Brewing: tasting room closed; to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up
4 Hands Brewing Co.: takeout
Acero: delivery, carryout
Adam's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up, delivery
Adriana's on the Hill: takeout, curbside pick-up
Akar: takeout, curbside pick-up (delivery in immediate neighborhood)
Al's Restaurant: curbside pick-up
Amigo's Cantina: takeout
Anthonino's Taverna: online ordering for curbside pick-up
Aya Sofia: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Amighetti's: curbside pick-up, limited retail groceries
Angelo's Chicago Taste: curbside pick-up
Baileys' Range: curbside pick-up
Bait: curbside pick-up, limited delivery
Bakers & Hale: curbside pick-up
Balkan Treat Box: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up
The Bao: takeout, curbside pick-up
BARcelona Tapas Restaurant: curbside pick-up
Bartolino's Restaurant: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Basso: takeout
BBQ Saloon: curbside pick-up
Beffa's: curbside pick-up
Blood & Sand: curbside pick-up, delivery
BLT's: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria: call-in curbside pick-up
Blues Fired Pizza: drive-thru
Bogart's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up
Bolyard's Meat & Provisions: retail only (no sandwiches or pre-made food) and pre-order curbside pick-up through March 22; closing effective Monday, March 23.
Bones French Quarter: takeout, curbside pick-up
Bootleggin' BBQ: takeout, delivery
Broadway Oyster Bar: takeout, curbside pick-up
Bulrush: takeout
Cafe Napoli: curbside pick-up, delivery
Cafe Natasha's: takeout and delivery only, effective March 19
Callier's Catering: curbside pick-up
Candicci's Italian Restaurant: delivery; curbside pick-up
Cannoli's Restaurant: takeout
Carnivore: curbside pick-up, delivery
Chao Baan: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Chevy's Fresh Mex: Tesson Ferry Road location, curbside pick-up
Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Cleveland-Heath: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Clover and the Bee: carry-out
Colleen's: carry-out, delivery
Comet Coffee: curbside pick-up
Companion: Ladue and Maryland Heights locations, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery
Corner 17 Noodles & Bubble Tea: takeout, delivery
The Crossing: delivery, carryout
Crown Candy Kitchen: curbside pick-up
Cugino's Bar & Grill: takeout only
Culver's: drive-thru only
Cunetto House of Pasta: takeout, curbside pick-up
Crazy Bowls & Wraps: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery; locations in Illinois are curbside pick-up and delivery only
Daily Bread Bakery & Cafe: takeout, curbside pick-up, catering delivery through Thursday, then closing until further notice
Dalie's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up
Dapper Doughnut: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
DD Mau: curbside pick-up, delivery
Denny's: takeout and delivery
Dominic's on the Hill: curbside pick-up
Dominic's Trattoria: curbside pick-up
Dressel's Public House: curbside pick-up
Duke's: takeout, curbside pick-up
Earthbound Beer: takeout window
Edibles & Essentials: curbside pick-up
Egg: both locations, curbside pick-up, delivery
Elmwood: curbside pick-up, limited delivery (Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Clayton)
El Toluca Taqueria & Grocery: restaurant curbside pick-up only; retail grocery open
Eovaldi's Deli: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery, call-in ordering
Farmhaus: delivery and curbside pick-up pending
Firehouse Subs: takeout, delivery
Fitz's Bottling Co.: both locations, curbside pick-up beginning this weekend
Foundation Grounds: curbside pick-up, takeout
Frank & Helen's Pizzeria: curbside pick-up
Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge: curbside pick-up and limited delivery
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: all locations, drive-thru
Frida's Deli: curbside pick-up, delivery
Frisco Barroom: takeout, curbside pick-up
froYo Premium Frozen Yogurt: all locations, call-in curbside pick-up, delivery
Garvey's Grill: takeout
Gianfabio's Italian Cafe: takeout, curbside pick-up
Gian-Tony's Ristorante: takeout
Gioia's Deli: takeout and curbside pick-up only at its Hill and Creve Coeur locations, downtown location closed until further notice
Giovanni's Kitchen: curbside pick-up
Golden Corral: Shiloh location, takeout, delivery
Gourmet to Go: delivery, curbside pick-up
Grace Meat & Three: takeout and delivery
Guerrilla Street Food, Delmar Loop and Webster Groves locations, call-in takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery; location inside 2nd Shift Brewing closed
Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas: curbside pick-up, limited delivery
Gus' Pretzels: takeout, call in for curbside pick-up
Hacienda: curbside pick-up, delivery, beer and margaritas available to go
Half & Half: curbside pick-up, delivery
Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse: curbside pick-up, delivery
Ham n' Egg: curbside pick-up, delivery
Hamburger Mary's: call in for curbside pick-up from Hamburger Mary's divas
Hartford Coffee Co.: takeout, curbside pick-up
Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill & Pub: curbside pick-up, delivery
Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen: limited dining, takeout and curbside pick-up through Thursday; bulk to-go Friday-Saturday, March 20-21; closed until further notice, effective Sunday, March 22
Hollyberry Catering: curbside pick-up
House of India: takeout
Il Bel Lago: curbside pick-up
Indo: curbside pick-up
International Tap House: takeout, curbside pick-up
Iron Barley High Hog Ridge: takeout, curbside pick-up
J. Devoti Trattoria: takeout, curbside pick-up
J. Smugs GastroPit: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery, catering
John D. McGurk's and McGurk's Public House: curbside pick-up Friday-Sunday
Juniper: delivery-only, effective March 18.
Kalbi Taco Shack: curbside pick-up, delivery
Kaldi's Coffee: takeout, curbside pick-up, online ordering for bags of coffee, delivery
Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria: both locations curbside pick-up, delivery
The King & I: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery, effective Wednesday, March 18.
Kitchen House Coffee: curbside pick-up only, effective Wednesday, March 18
Knead Bakehouse: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery
La Patisserie Chouquette: order online for takeout and curbside pick-up
La Tejana Taqueria: delivery within a 10 mile radius starting March 20
The Last Kitchen: takeout, curbside pick-up
Lemmons by Grbic: takeout
Liliana's Italian Kitchen: drive-thru, limited delivery
Lion's Choice: online ordering, delivery, drive-thru
Little Saigon Cafe: curbside pick-up, delivery
Living Room: curbside pick-up, delivery
Llywelyn's Pub: all locations takeout, curbside pick-up
Lola Jean's: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Lona's Lil Eats: curbside pick-up, takeout
Lorenzo's Trattoria: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery, beginning Friday, March 20
Louie: curbside pick-up
LUKA: deli box delivery
Lulu's Local Eatery: takeout, delivery
Mac's Local Eats: curbside pick-up
Maggie O'Brien's: Sunset Hills location, takeout
Mai Lee: takeout, delivery
Mangia Italiano: takeout, delivery
Mayana Mexican Kitchen: curbside pick-up, delivery, beer and margaritas available to go
Mayo Ketchup: takeout, curbside pick-up
Medina Mediterranean Grill: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Milo's Bocce Garden: takeout, curbside pick-up, limited delivery
Mission Taco Joint: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery from Delmar Loop, Soulard and St. Charles locations; Central West End location closed until further notice
Mom's Deli: takeout; call ahead for curbside pick-up
Morning Glory Diner: takeout, curbside pick-up
Nami Ramen: takeout, delivery
Napoli 2: curbside pick-up
Narrow Gauge Brewing Co.: takeout
New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe: delivery, curbside pick-up
Nippon Tei and Ramen Tei: curbside pick-up
Noto Italian Restaurant: takeout
Nudo House: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar: all locations, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery
O.G. Palmas: takeout, curbside pick-up; delivery
Olive + Oak: takeout, delivery
Onesto: takeout, curbside pick-up
Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue: curbside pick-up, delivery
Pappy's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.: curbside pick-up
Pearl Cafe: takeout
Peno: takeout, delivery
Pickles Deli: curbside, delivery
Pietro's: takeout, curbside pick-up
Pi Pizzeria: curbside pick-up, delivery
Pint Size Bakery: takeout
Plank Road Pizza: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up, effective Friday, March 20
The Post Sports Bar & Grill: all locations, curbside pick-up
P'Sghetti's: curbside pick-up
PuraVegan Cafe: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
PW Pizza: curbside pick-up, delivery
Retreat Gastropub: curbside pick-up, takeout
Rigazzi's: takeout, curbside pick-up
Robata: Online or call-in ordering for drive-thru pick-up
Robust Wine Bar: curbside pick-up, delivery
Rock Star Taco Shack: delivery
Rockwell Beer Co.: tasting room closed, drive-thru packaged beer 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Russell's: all locations takeout and curbside pick-up (online ordering at Chesterfield)
Salt + Smoke: curbside pick-up
Sanctuaria: online ordering for pick-up
Sasha's Wine Bar, Sasha's on Shaw and Scarlett's Wine Bar: curbside pick-up
Sauce on the Side: all locations, curbside pick-up, delivery
Schlafly: curbside pick-up at both the Tap Room and the Bottleworks
The Scottish Arms: curbside pick-up
Seedz Cafe: curbside pick-up, delivery
Seoul Taco: takeout, delivery
Serendipity Ice Cream: curbside pick-up, limited delivery pending
Shake Shack: takeout, delivery
Shaved Duck: curbside pick-up
Sides of Seoul: takeout, delivery
Sidney Street Cafe: curbside pick-up
Sister Cities Cajun: order online for curbside pick-up
Six Mile Bridge: takeout, curbside pick-up (growlers, prepackaged beer, merchandise)
Snarf's: All locations, call-in or online ordering for curbside pick-up or delivery
Southern: curbside pick-up
Spencer's Grill: takeout, curbside pick-up
Spiro's: Chesterfield and St. Charles locations, takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Sportsman's Park Restaurant: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Square One Brewery & Distillery: curbside pick-up.
St. Louis Kolache: curbside pick-up, delivery
St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain: takeout
Stacked Burger Bar: curbside pick-up (call-in order with credit-card payment encouraged)
Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers: takeout or delivery
Stone Soup Cottage: delivery
Strange Donuts: takeout
Sugarfire: delivery, curbside pick-up
Sunset 44 Bistro: curbside pick-up
SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe: curbside pick-up
The Sweet Divine: online ordering for curbside pick-up, delivery (within 10-mile radius)
Syberg's: all locations, curbside pick-up, delivery
Symbowl: takeout, delivery
Taco Buddha: curbside pick-up, takeout
Taco Circus: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Tai Ke: takeout and (effective Friday, March 20) delivery
Teatopia: takeout, curbside pick-up
Thai Table: curbside pick-up, delivery
Three Kings Public House: all locations takeout, delivery
Tower Grove Farmers' Market: online ordering for delivery
Trainwreck Saloon: curbside pick-up at both Rock Hill and Westport Plaza locations
Tree House: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Trueman's Sports Bar: takeout, delivery
Tucker's Place West: takeout, limited delivery
Twisted Tree Steakhouse: curbside pick-up, delivery
UKraft: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Bier Hall: curbside pick-up.
Veritas: takeout, curbside pick-up
Vicia: curbside pick-up
Vincent Van Doughnut: both locations, takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
The Vine Mediterranean Cafe: takeout
Vinnie's Italian Beef and Gyros: takeout
Vito's in the Valley: delivery, curbside pick-up
Weber Grill: curbside pick-up, delivery
Weber's Front Row: takeout, curbside pick-up
West End Grill & Pub: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up
Wellspent Brewing Co.: takeout
The Woman's Exchange: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Wonton King: takeout, delivery
The Wood Shack: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery, online ordering
Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery
Yaquis: curbside pickup
Yemanja Brasil Restaurante: online ordering for curbside pick-up, beginning Friday, March 20
Zia's: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery, call-in and online ordering
Closed until further notice
(Note: Brewery closures refer to tasting rooms and restaurant operations, not brewing, unless indicate.)
Bar Les Freres
Beast Butcher & Block *Retail butcher shop remains open for walk-in, curbside pick-up and delivery.
Beast Craft BBQ Co.
The Bellwether
The Benevolent King
Bill Gianino's
Billie-Jean
Billy G's
Blondie's Coffee, Wine and Dessert Bar
Blueberry Hill
Bobo Noodle House (PERMANENT)
Brasserie by Niche
Brasswell
Byrd & Barrel
Cafe Osage
Carl's Drive-In
Center Ice Brewery
Civil Life Brewing Co.
The Corner Pub & Grill
The Crow's Nest
Elaia
Eleven Eleven Mississippi
Ernesto's Wine Bar
Felix's Pizza Pub
Fiddlehead Fern
Five Star Burgers (both locations)
Flamingo Bowl
Frankie G's
Frankie Gianino's
The Gramophone
Gringo
I Fratellini
Joey B's (all 3 locations)
Handle Bar
Han Lao
Herbie's
HopCat (PERMANENT)
Kingside Diner
Little Fox
Lucas Park Grille
Maggie O'Brien's
Mama's on the Hill
Midwestern Meat & Drink
Milque Toast Bar
Moussalli's Prime
The Mud House
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Nixta
Nora's
Olio
OmTurtle Yoga Spa Cafe
Parlor
Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef
Pastaria
The Pat Connolly Tavern
Peacock Loop Diner
Perennial Artisan Ales
The Piccadilly at Manhattan
Pin-Up Bowl
Pizza Head
Planter's House
Polite Society
Rise Coffee
Sardella
Savage
The Shack
Small Change
Southwest Diner
SqWires Restaurant & Annex
Start Bar
Sunny's Cantina
Takashima Records
Taste
Tavern Kitchen & Bar
Union Loafers
Urban Fort Play Cafe
Utah Station
Vin de Set
The Wheelhouse
Winslow's Table
Yellowbelly
Stay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation. Email Ian Froeb at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com if you are a restaurant owner who needs to add or adjust your listing.
8:53 p.m., March 19 — Last night
Tonight is the final evening for dine-in service at area restaurants — those that haven't shuttered their dining rooms already. This latest update includes even more takeout/curbside/delivery options. These include the acclaimed Stone Soup Cottage, which — believe it or not — is introducing a delivery service with a 3-course dinner for two, with a bottle of wine, linens, candles and stemware.
9:50 a.m., March 19 — More updates and food trucks' concerns
Good morning. I have added a slew of new takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options since yesterday's final update. Also, this morning, I spoke with some food-truck operators about the unique challenges they are facing during the pandemic.
9:00 p.m., March 18 — Multiple new options
The list is updated with several options for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Stay with us as St. Louis restaurants enter this uncertain new time. Please send along additional options or changes.
2:30 p.m., March 18 — Warren County restaurant changes
The list of takeout, curbside and delivery options has been updated with numerous restaurants.
Also at this hour:
• Warren County has "encouraged" restaurants, bars and other places of on-premises consumption to offer service through delivery, walk-up, window, drive-thru or drive-up with up to 10 members of the public inside at a time so long as they observe 6-feet social distancing.
• My colleague Kevin Johnson has details on Good for the Grove, an industry fundraiser for service workers in the Grove district affected by the restaurant closures.
8:45 a.m., March 18 — Morning updates include a permanent closure
The first update of the morning includes both restaurants introducing takeout and/or curbside pick-up options (Bulrush and Balkan Treat Box among them).
Also, Bobo Noodle House in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood has announced its permanent closure. In a Facebook post announcing the closure, owner Kary Lockwood wrote in part:
"As you know, Washington University, along with many other schools, has closed its campus to students and all visitors for the next few months in response to the coronavirus pandemic. For Bobo this has meant the near-total loss of our student diners and it has hit us very hard and very quickly.
"Additionally, in the past few months much of our neighborhood parking has been blocked by ongoing university construction projects. That has greatly impacted our customers who drive to dine with us and as a result has reduced our customer pool primarily to students who can walk to us from campus.
"We are a typical small American business without the extra resources to withstand such sudden, drastic losses to our daily business.
"That said, we have been honored to serve our valued customers for the past 5 years, since I first purchased Bobo."
8:40 p.m., March 17 — Updates and a collage
I've made numerous updates to the lists of restaurants offering delivery and curbside pick-up and of those that have closed, the latter including Blueberry Hill and the downtown trio of the Wheelhouse, the Midwestern Meat & Drink and Start Bar.
For the past couple of days, I have been taking screenshots on my phone of restaurants' social-media posts announcing their changes. Here is a collage of roughly 48 hours worth of those screenshots.
4:10 p.m., March 17 — Going forward
I will continue to update the list below in light of this afternoon's announcement. Please be patient, as many restaurants' circumstances will be changing in very short order.
2:25 p.m., March 17 — Catching up...and catching our breath
The list of restaurants closing or adjusting formats is now caught up with my Twitter feed as of now. Among the latest updates, Paul and Wendy Hamilton have closed Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set until further notice, while PW Pizza and Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse have shifted to curbside pick-up and delivery.
The list below is by no means complete. I am still chasing tips, social-media posts, emails, etc. However, in advance of a 3 p.m. news conference from area elected officials that might offer some clarity to the dining situation, I am going to pause on updates for a brief time.
Thanks for your patience.
10:38 a.m., March 17 — Crown Candy Kitchen closes dining room
Old North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen will close its dining room at 4 p.m. today. Food, including ice cream and chocolate, will be available for curbside pick-up. You can also order chocolates via the restaurant's website.
In social-media posts announcing the decision, owner Andy Karandzieff wrote, "We will be doing our best to keep as many of our wonderful employees working as much as possible. Our employees are family to us."
9:18 a.m., March 17 — More closures and changes overnight
The list of closures and restaurants that have added or changed to some combination of takeout, delivery and curbside pick-up has been updated.
Newly announced prominent closures include Beast Butcher & Block, which has ended restaurant operations (though not its retail butcher shop) and Ellendale fixture the Piccadilly at Manhattan.
8:15 p.m., March 16 — Closures include Carl's Drive In, Union Loafers
The number of voluntary closures continues to grow this evening, among them burger institution Carl's Drive-In and acclaimed lunch spot, pizzeria and bread bakery Union Loafers.
As of this writing, there are no new restrictions on restaurant operations in St. Louis City or St. Louis County, and the list below of restaurants adding takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options also continues to grow.
5:13 p.m., March 16 — HopCat closes St. Louis location permanently
The restaurant and beer bar HopCat has announced the permanent closure of its St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.
The post on HopCat's website reads in part, "Trust us that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and one only done after every other possible option was exhausted."
3:50 p.m., March 16 — Voluntary closures continue
Ted Kilgore has closed his flagship cocktail bar and restaurant Planter's House and its spinoff Small Change until further notice. Ally Nisbit announced he is closing the Shaved Duck and the Scottish Arms, though per his Facebook announcement he is developing plans for curbside pick-up and delivery.
Other closures include Felix's Pizza Pub and its brand-new spinoff Sunny's Cantina, both in Dogtown; the acclaimed Savage in Fox Park; and Rise Coffee in the Grove.
2:45 p.m., March 16 — Ben Poremba closes restaurants
Ben Poremba has announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and the Benevolent King until further notice effective immediately. Prepared meals will be available for takeout and curbside pick-up through his market, AO&Co.
"What resources can we rely on to mitigate our and our employees loss of income?" Poremba asked in a social-media post announcing the closures.
He continued, "I want to illustrate to you what this means, not out of self-pity or need for empathy. But rather to implore our leaders into acting effectively and quickly. We're laying off 100 people. Loyal, hardworking, committed individuals who need to provide for their families. Small businesses don't have the kind of funds to continue to operate and wait for some future tax credit. Small businesses need immediate relief in order to continue to support their employees and their families.
"How can we contribute to our community's efforts?
"We're in the process of working with local charities to determine how we can best use our skills and resources to assist those who are have greater needs."
1:42 p.m., March 16 — Herbie's and Kingside Diner close
After initially offering curbside pickup, Herbie's in Clayton and Kingside Diner in Clayton and the Central West End are now closed until further notice, owner Aaron Teitelbaum announced Monday afternoon.
"We want to provide a place of employment for our staff — the dedicated men and women who are committed to providing the very best dining experiences for our guests," Teitelbaum posted on Facebook. "And at the same time we want to respect the public health needs of our community in this unprecedented national emergency.
"As soon as government health officials assure us it is safe for our guests, our staff, and our community, we will reopen — serving you with joy and pride.
"Our restaurants will be donating food on hand to local food banks and shelters and remain committed to being a part of the health of Saint Louis."
11:40 a.m., March 16 — Gerard Craft closes restaurants
Gerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.
"This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other," Craft said.
Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm's way.
"After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved," he said.
Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.
Craft said the restaurants will not offer takeout or delivery options.
"At this time, all experts are telling us that bringing people to work every day for nonessential services is continuing to make the spread of coronavirus worse, so we are going to shut down completely," he said.
Craft said his company's kitchens will work on providing free meals to those in need (more details will be announced later) and free to-go meals for his employees.
"We are fortunate enough, thanks to amazing business partners who are also working hard to provide relief for other St. Louis restaurants, to be able to provide a small financial runway for our employees during this time," he said.
However, Craft acknowledges many restaurants can't provide this. He calls on elected leaders to provide emergency unemployment benefits to both salaried and hourly workers furloughed during the crisis, to eliminate the payroll tax and to provide rent and loan abatement for those affected by restaurant closures.
• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.
• Area events canceled or postponed
• Read the list of canceled sports events.
Going to thread STL dining coronavirus news as I see it. My DMs are open, my email is in my profile, a chef you know probably has my cell.— Ian Froeb (@ianfroeb) March 16, 2020
- Mac’s Local Eats going to curbside-pickup only Weds. 3.18 pic.twitter.com/kLmy86qhvl