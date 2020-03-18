The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.

• Restaurants in the city, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Franklin County must end dine-in service by midnight Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.

• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business Monday (March 16) through the end of the month.

9:00 p.m. — Multiple new options

The list is updated with several options for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Stay with us as St. Louis restaurants enter this uncertain new time. Please send along additional options or changes.

2:30 p.m. — Warren County restaurant changes

The list of takeout, curbside and delivery options has been updated with numerous restaurants.

Also at this hour:

• Warren County has "encouraged" restaurants, bars and other places of on-premises consumption to offer service through delivery, walk-up, window, drive-thru or drive-up with up to 10 members of the public inside at a time so long as they observe 6-feet social distancing.

• My colleague Kevin Johnson has details on Good for the Grove, an industry fundraiser for service workers in the Grove district affected by the restaurant closures.

8:45 a.m. — Morning updates include a permanent closure

The first update of the morning includes both restaurants introducing takeout and/or curbside pick-up options (Bulrush and Balkan Treat Box among them).

Also, Bobo Noodle House in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood has announced its permanent closure. In a Facebook post announcing the closure, owner Kary Lockwood wrote in part:

"As you know, Washington University, along with many other schools, has closed its campus to students and all visitors for the next few months in response to the coronavirus pandemic. For Bobo this has meant the near-total loss of our student diners and it has hit us very hard and very quickly.

"Additionally, in the past few months much of our neighborhood parking has been blocked by ongoing university construction projects. That has greatly impacted our customers who drive to dine with us and as a result has reduced our customer pool primarily to students who can walk to us from campus.

"We are a typical small American business without the extra resources to withstand such sudden, drastic losses to our daily business.

"That said, we have been honored to serve our valued customers for the past 5 years, since I first purchased Bobo."

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Curbside pick-up, delivery and other variations

The situation is changing frequently. Please contact the restaurant directly for the most up-to-date-information. Also, delivery may refer to a third-party app (e.g., Postmates) rather than an in-house service.

1798 BBQ: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up, effective Friday, March 20

2nd Shift Brewing: tasting room closed; to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up

4 Hands Brewing Co.: takeout

Acero: delivery, carryout

Adam's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up, delivery

Akar: takeout, curbside pick-up (delivery in immediate neighborhood)

Aya Sofia: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Amighetti's: curbside pick-up, limited retail groceries

Angelo's Chicago Taste: curbside pick-up

Baileys' Range: curbside pick-up

Bakers & Hale: curbside pick-up

Beast Craft BBQ Co.: drive-up, curbside pick-up and delivery

Balkan Treat Box: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up

The Bao: takeout, curbside pick-up

Basso: takeout

Beffa's: curbside pick-up

Blood & Sand: curbside pick-up, delivery

Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria: call-in curbside pick-up

Bogart's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up

Bolyard's Meat & Provisions: retail only (no sandwiches or pre-made food) and pre-order curbside pick-up through March 22; closing effective Monday, March 23.

Broadway Oyster Bar: takeout, curbside pick-up

Bulrush: takeout

Byrd & Barrel: drive-thru pick-up

Cafe Napoli: curbside pick-up, delivery

Cafe Natasha's: takeout and delivery only, effective March 19

Candicci's Italian Restaurant: delivery; curbside pick-up

Cannoli's Restaurant: takeout

Chao Baan: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Cleveland-Heath: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Clover and the Bee: carry-out

Colleen's: carry-out, delivery

Comet Coffee: curbside pick-up

Companion: Ladue and Maryland Heights locations, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery

Corner 17 Noodles & Bubble Tea: takeout, delivery

The Crossing: delivery, carryout

Crown Candy Kitchen: curbside pick-up

Cugino's Bar & Grill: takeout only

Culver's: drive-thru only

Crazy Bowls & Wraps: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery; locations in Illinois are curbside pick-up and delivery only

Daily Bread Bakery & Cafe: takeout, curbside pick-up, catering delivery

Dalie's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up

Dapper Doughnut: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Denny's: takeout and delivery

Earthbound Beer: takeout window

Edibles & Essentials: curbside pick-up

Elmwood: curbside pick-up, limited delivery (Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Clayton)

El Toluca Taqueria & Grocery: restaurant curbside pick-up only; retail grocery open

Farmhaus: delivery and curbside pick-up pending

Firehouse Subs: takeout, delivery

Fitz's Bottling Co.: both locations, curbside pick-up beginning this weekend

Foundation Grounds: curbside pick-up, takeout

Frank & Helen's Pizzeria: curbside pick-up

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: all locations, drive-thru

Frida's Deli: curbside pick-up, delivery

Frisco Barroom: takeout, curbside pick-up

froYo Premium Frozen Yogurt: all locations, call-in curbside pick-up, delivery

Gioia's Deli: takeout and curbside pick-up only at its Hill and Creve Coeur locations, downtown location closed until further notice

Giovanni's Kitchen: curbside pick-up

Gourmet to Go: delivery, curbside pick-up

Grace Meat & Three: takeout and delivery

Guerrilla Street Food, Delmar Loop and Webster Groves locations, call-in takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery; location inside 2nd Shift Brewing closed

Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas: curbside pick-up, delivery

Half & Half: curbside pick-up, delivery

Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse: curbside pick-up, delivery

Ham n' Egg: curbside pick-up, delivery

Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen: limited dining, takeout and curbside pick-up through Thursday; bulk to-go Friday-Saturday, March 20-21; closed until further notice, effective Sunday, March 22.

I Fratellini: takeout, curbside pick-up

Il Bel Lago: curbside pick-up

Indo: curbside pick-up

International Tap House: takeout, curbside pick-up

J. Devoti Trattoria: takeout, curbside pick-up

Juniper: delivery-only, effective March 18.

Kaldi's Coffee: takeout, curbside pick-up, online ordering for bags of coffee, delivery

Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria: both locations curbside pick-up, delivery

The King & I: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery, effective Wednesday, March 18.

Kitchen House Coffee: curbside pick-up only, effective Wednesday, March 18

Knead Bakehouse: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery

La Patisserie Chouquette: order online for takeout and curbside pick-up

La Tejana Taqueria: delivery within a 10 mile radius starting March 20

The Last Kitchen: takeout, curbside pick-up

Lemmons by Grbic: takeout

Lion's Choice: online ordering, delivery, drive-thru

Llywelyn's Pub: all locations takeout, curbside pick-up

Lola Jean's: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Lona's Lil Eats: curbside pick-up, takeout

Louie: curbside pick-up, beginning Friday, March 20

LUKA: deli box delivery

Lulu's Local Eatery: takeout, delivery

Mac's Local Eats: curbside pick-up

Mai Lee: takeout, delivery

Mayo Ketchup: takeout, curbside pick-up

Milo's Bocce Garden: takeout, curbside pick-up, limited delivery

Milque Toast Bar: curbside pick-up, delivery

Mission Taco Joint: takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery from Delmar Loop, Soulard and St. Charles locations; Central West End location closed until further notice

Mom's Deli: takeout; call ahead for curbside pick-up

Morning Glory Diner: takeout, curbside pick-up

Napoli 2: curbside pick-up

Narrow Gauge Brewing Co.: takeout

Nathaniel Reid Bakery: takeout, curbside pick-up

New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe: delivery, curbside pick-up

Nippon Tei and Ramen Tei: curbside pick-up

Noto Italian Restaurant: takeout

Nudo House: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar: all locations, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery

O.G. Palmas: takeout, curbside pick-up; delivery

Olive + Oak: takeout, delivery

Onesto: takeout, curbside pick-up

Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue: curbside pick-up, delivery

Pappy's Smokehouse: curbside pick-up

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.: curbside pick-up

Pearl Cafe: takeout

Peno: takeout, delivery

Pietro's: takeout, curbside pick-up

Pint Size Bakery: takeout

Plank Road Pizza: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up, effective Friday, March 20

P'Sghetti's: curbside pick-up

PuraVegan Cafe: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

PW Pizza: curbside pick-up, delivery

Retreat Gastropub: curbside pick-up, takeout

Rigazzi's: curbside pick-up

Robust Wine Bar: curbside pick-up, delivery

Rockwell Beer Co.: tasting room closed, drive-thru packaged beer 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Russell's: all locations takeout and curbside pick-up (online ordering at Chesterfield)

Salt + Smoke: curbside pick-up

Sasha's Wine Bar, Sasha's on Shaw and Scarlett's Wine Bar: curbside pick-up

Sauce on the Side: all locations, curbside pick-up, delivery

Schlafly: curbside pick-up at both the Tap Room and the Bottleworks

The Scottish Arms: curbside pick-up

Seedz Cafe: curbside pick-up, delivery

Seoul Taco: takeout, delivery

Serendipity Ice Cream: curbside pick-up, limited delivery pending

Shaved Duck: curbside pick-up

Sidney Street Cafe: curbside pick-up

Sister Cities Cajun: order online for curbside pick-up

Snarf's: All locations, call-in or online ordering for curbside pick-up or delivery

Southern: curbside pick-up

Spiro's: Chesterfield and St. Charles locations, takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Square One Brewery & Distillery: curbside pick-up.

St. Louis Kolache: curbside pick-up, delivery

St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain: takeout

Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers: takeout or delivery

Strange Donuts: takeout

Sugarfire: delivery, curbside pick-up

SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe: curbside pick-up

The Sweet Divine: online ordering for curbside pick-up, delivery (within 10-mile radius)

Symbowl: takeout, delivery

Taco Buddha: curbside pick-up, takeout

Taco Circus: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Tai Ke: takeout and (effective Friday, March 20) delivery

Thai Table: curbside pick-up, delivery

Three Kings Public House: all locations takeout, delivery

Tower Grove Farmers' Market: online ordering for delivery

Trainwreck Saloon: curbside pick-up at both Rock Hill and Westport Plaza locations

Tree House: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

UKraft: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Bier Hall: curbside pick-up.

Veritas: takeout, curbside pick-up

Vicia: curbside pick-up

The Vine Mediterranean Cafe: takeout

Vinnie's Italian Beef and Gyros: takeout

Vito's in the Valley: delivery, curbside pick-up

West End Grill & Pub: online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up

Wellspent Brewing Co.: takeout

The Wood Shack: curbside pick-up

Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery

Yaquis: curbside pickup

Yellowbelly: takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery pending

Closed until further notice

(Note: Brewery closures refer to tasting rooms and restaurant operations, not brewing, unless indicate.)

Bar Les Freres

Beast Butcher & Block *Retail butcher shop remains open for walk-in, curbside pick-up and delivery.

The Bellwether

The Benevolent King

Bill Gianino's

Billie-Jean

Billy G's

Blondie's Coffee, Wine and Dessert Bar

Blueberry Hill

Bobo Noodle House (PERMANENT)

Brasserie by Niche

Brasswell

Cafe Osage

Carl's Drive-In

Center Ice Brewery

Civil Life Brewing Co.

The Corner Pub & Grill

The Crow's Nest

Elaia

Eleven Eleven Mississippi

Ernesto's Wine Bar

Felix's Pizza Pub

Fiddlehead Fern

Five Star Burgers (both locations)

Flamingo Bowl

Frankie G's

Frankie Gianino's

The Gramophone

Joey B's (all 3 locations)

Handle Bar

Herbie's

HopCat (PERMANENT)

Kingside Diner

Little Fox

Lucas Park Grille

Maggie O'Brien's

Midwestern Meat & Drink

Moussalli's Prime

The Mud House

Nixta

Nora's

Olio

OmTurtle Yoga Spa Cafe

Parlor

Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef

Pastaria

Peacock Loop Diner

The Piccadilly at Manhattan

Pin-Up Bowl

Pizza Head

Planter's House

Polite Society

Rise Coffee

Sardella

Savage

The Shack

Small Change

Southwest Diner

SqWires Restaurant & Annex

Start Bar

Sunny's Cantina

Takashima Records

Taste

Tavern Kitchen & Bar

Union Loafers

Urban Fort Play Cafe

Vin de Set

The Wheelhouse

Winslow's Table

Stay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation. Email Ian Froeb at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com if you are a restaurant owner who needs to add or adjust your listing.

8:40 p.m., March 17 — Updates and a collage

I've made numerous updates to the lists of restaurants offering delivery and curbside pick-up and of those that have closed, the latter including Blueberry Hill and the downtown trio of the Wheelhouse, the Midwestern Meat & Drink and Start Bar.

For the past couple of days, I have been taking screenshots on my phone of restaurants' social-media posts announcing their changes. Here is a collage of roughly 48 hours worth of those screenshots.

4:10 p.m., March 17 — Going forward

I will continue to update the list below in light of this afternoon's announcement. Please be patient, as many restaurants' circumstances will be changing in very short order.

2:25 p.m., March 17 — Catching up...and catching our breath

The list of restaurants closing or adjusting formats is now caught up with my Twitter feed as of now. Among the latest updates, Paul and Wendy Hamilton have closed Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set until further notice, while PW Pizza and Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse have shifted to curbside pick-up and delivery.

The list below is by no means complete. I am still chasing tips, social-media posts, emails, etc. However, in advance of a 3 p.m. news conference from area elected officials that might offer some clarity to the dining situation, I am going to pause on updates for a brief time.

Thanks for your patience.

10:38 a.m., March 17 — Crown Candy Kitchen closes dining room

Old North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen will close its dining room at 4 p.m. today. Food, including ice cream and chocolate, will be available for curbside pick-up. You can also order chocolates via the restaurant's website.

In social-media posts announcing the decision, owner Andy Karandzieff wrote, "We will be doing our best to keep as many of our wonderful employees working as much as possible. Our employees are family to us."

9:18 a.m., March 17 — More closures and changes overnight

The list of closures and restaurants that have added or changed to some combination of takeout, delivery and curbside pick-up has been updated.

Newly announced prominent closures include Beast Butcher & Block, which has ended restaurant operations (though not its retail butcher shop) and Ellendale fixture the Piccadilly at Manhattan.

8:15 p.m., March 16 — Closures include Carl's Drive In, Union Loafers

The number of voluntary closures continues to grow this evening, among them burger institution Carl's Drive-In and acclaimed lunch spot, pizzeria and bread bakery Union Loafers.

As of this writing, there are no new restrictions on restaurant operations in St. Louis City or St. Louis County, and the list below of restaurants adding takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options also continues to grow.

5:13 p.m., March 16 — HopCat closes St. Louis location permanently

The restaurant and beer bar HopCat has announced the permanent closure of its St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.

The post on HopCat's website reads in part, "Trust us that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and one only done after every other possible option was exhausted."

3:50 p.m., March 16 — Voluntary closures continue

Ted Kilgore has closed his flagship cocktail bar and restaurant Planter's House and its spinoff Small Change until further notice. Ally Nisbit announced he is closing the Shaved Duck and the Scottish Arms, though per his Facebook announcement he is developing plans for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Other closures include Felix's Pizza Pub and its brand-new spinoff Sunny's Cantina, both in Dogtown; the acclaimed Savage in Fox Park; and Rise Coffee in the Grove.

2:45 p.m., March 16 — Ben Poremba closes restaurants

Ben Poremba has announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and the Benevolent King until further notice effective immediately. Prepared meals will be available for takeout and curbside pick-up through his market, AO&Co.

"What resources can we rely on to mitigate our and our employees loss of income?" Poremba asked in a social-media post announcing the closures.

He continued, "I want to illustrate to you what this means, not out of self-pity or need for empathy. But rather to implore our leaders into acting effectively and quickly. We're laying off 100 people. Loyal, hardworking, committed individuals who need to provide for their families. Small businesses don't have the kind of funds to continue to operate and wait for some future tax credit. Small businesses need immediate relief in order to continue to support their employees and their families.

"How can we contribute to our community's efforts?

"We're in the process of working with local charities to determine how we can best use our skills and resources to assist those who are have greater needs."

1:42 p.m., March 16 — Herbie's and Kingside Diner close

After initially offering curbside pickup, Herbie's in Clayton and Kingside Diner in Clayton and the Central West End are now closed until further notice, owner Aaron Teitelbaum announced Monday afternoon.

"We want to provide a place of employment for our staff — the dedicated men and women who are committed to providing the very best dining experiences for our guests," Teitelbaum posted on Facebook. "And at the same time we want to respect the public health needs of our community in this unprecedented national emergency.

"As soon as government health officials assure us it is safe for our guests, our staff, and our community, we will reopen — serving you with joy and pride. "Our restaurants will be donating food on hand to local food banks and shelters and remain committed to being a part of the health of Saint Louis."

11:40 a.m., March 16 — Gerard Craft closes restaurants

Gerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.

"This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other," Craft said.

Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm's way.

"After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved," he said.

Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.

Craft said the restaurants will not offer takeout or delivery options.

"At this time, all experts are telling us that bringing people to work every day for nonessential services is continuing to make the spread of coronavirus worse, so we are going to shut down completely," he said.

Craft said his company's kitchens will work on providing free meals to those in need (more details will be announced later) and free to-go meals for his employees.

"We are fortunate enough, thanks to amazing business partners who are also working hard to provide relief for other St. Louis restaurants, to be able to provide a small financial runway for our employees during this time," he said.

However, Craft acknowledges many restaurants can't provide this. He calls on elected leaders to provide emergency unemployment benefits to both salaried and hourly workers furloughed during the crisis, to eliminate the payroll tax and to provide rent and loan abatement for those affected by restaurant closures.

