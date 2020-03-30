St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill to close permanently

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

3:00 p.m. March 30 — Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill to close permanently

Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill in Creve Coeur will close permanently at the end of business Tuesday (March 31).

Co-owner Jeff Daniels tells Off the Menu the restaurant cannot recover from the drop in business since the coronavirus pandemic forced a shift to takeout and delivery only.

“It's just too big a mountain to climb,” Daniels says.

Daniels and co-owner Andy Spann took over Stir Crazy only last November.

10:54 a.m. March 28 — Crown Candy Kitchen closing until further notice

Crown Candy Kitchen is suspending restaurant operations until further notice, effective Monday (March 30), owner Andy Karandzieff announced on social media Saturday.

Karandzieff cited the health and safety of employees and customers.