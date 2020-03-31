St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Stir Crazy permanently closing, James Beard Foundation offering restaurant grants

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

8:33 a.m. — James Beard Foundation closes grant applications

That didn't take long. The James Beard Foundation has closed applications for the grants it announced Monday:

"Due to an overwhelming response within hours of opening, the Foundation has suspended the application for the JBF Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund at this time. We recognize the tremendous need from independent restaurants across the country and will continue to work to support you however best we can. We will notify our audiences if the application is going to reopen."

4:24 p.m. March 30 — James Beard Foundation offers grants to restaurants

The James Beard Foundation is offering $15,000 grants to small, independent restaurants at risk of going out of business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the announcement qualifying restaurants must be “independently owned with 100 or less full- or part-time employees as of February 15, 2020, or...a restaurant group in which each member restaurant has 100 or less full- or part-time employees on that date.”