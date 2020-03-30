St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Stir Crazy permanently closing, James Beard Foundation offering restaurant grants

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

4:24 p.m. March 30 — James Beard Foundation offers grants to restaurants

The James Beard Foundation is offering $15,000 grants to small, independent restaurants at risk of going out of business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the announcement qualifying restaurants must be “independently owned with 100 or less full- or part-time employees as of February 15, 2020, or...a restaurant group in which each member restaurant has 100 or less full- or part-time employees on that date.”

Applications are due by 2 p.m. this Friday (April 3).

Full details and and an application are available on the foundation's website.

(Disclosure: I am a member of the James Beard Foundation's restaurants and chefs awards committee.)