St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, acclaimed new Indo to close until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Rolling updates follow:

For newly opened restaurants, coronavirus pandemic forces an abrupt reckoning As of now, the coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurants in the region to end dine-in serv…

6:00 p.m.: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, Indo to close

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard will close its Chippewa Street stand until further notice, effective Saturday (March 28). It is currently operating with curbside pick-up.

A Facebook post announcing the closure reads in part:

“Even while providing curbside service, the risk to our employees and customers is too high to warrant staying open during this crisis. If you are still craving our product it will remain available for retail at most local grocery stores and many local pizza places and restaurants. We will try to continue producing our product to match demand, but are not requiring any of our employees to come to work.”