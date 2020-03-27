St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard to close, restaurants host Gateway Resiliency Fund benefit

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Rolling updates follow:

9:23 a.m. March 27 — Restaurants host Gateway Resiliency Fund benefit

A group of St. Louis restaurants is hosting a pay-what-you-can breakfast and lunch Sunday (March 29) from 9 a.m. until sold out at the Boathouse at Forest Park (6101 Government Drive).

The event benefits the Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides short-term monetary relief to the employees and owners of independent restaurants, bars and other businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is no-contact. Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. includes doughnuts from Strange Donuts and coffee from Dubuque Coffee Co., while Mission Taco Joint is serving a breakfast burrito.