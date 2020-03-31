St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Union Loafers returns, Beard Foundation closes grant applications

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

1:55 p.m. — Union Loafers returns with bread sales

Union Loafers has reopened for retail bread sales. The acclaimed restaurant and bread bakery in Botanical Heights closed until further notice on March 17.

Bread is available for online ordering only 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or sold out Tuesday through Saturday. Curbside pick-up is noon-4 p.m.

“We will offer bread Tuesday through Saturday, so no need to hoard, but we're not setting limits in case you feel like being a super cool neighbor,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

8:33 a.m. — James Beard Foundation closes grant applications

That didn't take long. The James Beard Foundation has closed applications for the grants it announced Monday:

"Due to an overwhelming response within hours of opening, the Foundation has suspended the application for the JBF Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund at this time. We recognize the tremendous need from independent restaurants across the country and will continue to work to support you however best we can. We will notify our audiences if the application is going to reopen."