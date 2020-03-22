St. Louis dining coronavirus updates, week 2: Vicia closes until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or AInstagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Rolling updates follow:

5:30 p.m. March 22 — Vicia closes until further notice

Vicia has ended the curbside pick-up option that replaced its regular dinner service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The widely acclaimed restaurant will be closed until further notice.

“It was definitely tough,” chef Michael Gallina tells Off the Menu about the decision.