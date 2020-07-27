St. Louis is part of first Midwest Black Restaurant Week
0 comments

St. Louis is part of first Midwest Black Restaurant Week

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Steve's Hot Dogs

St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs

 Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

This week, St. Louis will be a part of Black Restaurant Week's first regional celebration for the Midwest, which includes Minneapolis; Columbus and Dayton, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City.

The organization’s efforts will focus on highlighting St. Louis’ Black restaurants and chefs — with an emphasis on reviving and saving the Black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic — as it educates consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines.

"St. Louis is recognized as a leading culinary destination; with flavors from the African diaspora making a significant contribution to the local food scene," organizers said in an announcement about the event.

“Supporting the entire culinary industry, from farm to table, is necessary for providing more opportunities for the whole community to thrive,” founder Warren Luckett said in the announcement. “From the increased exposure for Black-owned restaurants on our new national website to the professional business guidance gained from the educational events, Black Restaurant Week helps businesses expand its customer base and receive resources for ongoing success.”

Some restaurants will offer dine-in service, but the emphasis will be on takeout and delivery. Participating restaurants will feature a prix-fixe menu starting at $10. 

St. Louis-area restaurants participating through Aug. 2:

• Emmanuel’s Family Restaurant

• Five Aces Bar-B-Que

• Freddie G’s Chicken & Waffles

• Goss’Up Pasta

• Gourmet Soul Restaurant and Catering

• Karsyns Soule’

• Prime 55

• Restaurant Reign

• Royally Baked

• Steve’s Hot Dogs

• Sip & Chew Express in Belleville

Find more information atblackrestaurantweeks.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports