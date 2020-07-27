St. Louis is part of first Midwest Black Restaurant Week

This week, St. Louis will be a part of Black Restaurant Week's first regional celebration for the Midwest, which includes Minneapolis; Columbus and Dayton, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City.

The organization’s efforts will focus on highlighting St. Louis’ Black restaurants and chefs — with an emphasis on reviving and saving the Black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic — as it educates consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines.

"St. Louis is recognized as a leading culinary destination; with flavors from the African diaspora making a significant contribution to the local food scene," organizers said in an announcement about the event.

“Supporting the entire culinary industry, from farm to table, is necessary for providing more opportunities for the whole community to thrive,” founder Warren Luckett said in the announcement. “From the increased exposure for Black-owned restaurants on our new national website to the professional business guidance gained from the educational events, Black Restaurant Week helps businesses expand its customer base and receive resources for ongoing success.”

Some restaurants will offer dine-in service, but the emphasis will be on takeout and delivery. Participating restaurants will feature a prix-fixe menu starting at $10.