St. Louis Kolache begins work on new Southwest Garden location

St. Louis Kolache has begun construction work on its new location at 5936 Southwest Avenue, at the corner of Southwest and Hampton avenues in Southwest Garden. This will be the fourth St. Louis Kolache, following locations in Creve Coeur, Ballwin and O'Fallon, Missouri.

Owner Russ Clark tells Off the Menu the new St. Louis Kolache, the first in the city proper, is one of several locations he has kept his eye on for possible expansion.

“And whenever they come available, I jump on it,” he says.

Clark is aiming for a mid-October debut for the Southwest Garden location.

Meanwhile, Clark says the first franchise location based on St. Louis Kolache will open in about three weeks at 6189 Bennett Drive in Edwardsville. This location and all future locations outside St. Louis will be known as American Kolache.

In Edwardsville, Clark says to expect the same menu, including kolaches featuring barbecue from Pappy's Smokehouse and hot salami from Gioia's Deli. This location will also feature a drive-thru.

Additional franchise locations are in the works in St. Louis.