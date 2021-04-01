St. Louis restaurants find mixed results from ghost kitchen experiments

The ghost kitchen has been "certainly worth our while,” he says. “But I don't know that if we weren't doing it at (City) Foundry that we would continue on indefinitely.”

Beast Butcher & Block’s Wing Runner STL

Wing Runner STL, the ghost kitchen David and Meggan Sandusky rolled out in August from Beast Butcher & Block in the Grove, has not performed to its owners’ expectations. David Sandusky knows exactly where it went wrong.

“It's a good product,” he says of the smoked, then deep-fried wings. “People that eat it really like it, and we get return business on it. But the problem is that the clientele that a ghost kitchen is built for is not the same clientele that we marketed to.”

In other words, the person liable to order from a new ghost kitchen isn’t the person reading this article.

“It’s the person that goes online and types in ‘wings around me,’” Sandusky says.