St. Louis restaurants raise funds for Asian-American community after Atlanta killings

But after the killings in Atlanta, Tranh says, “it was just time to maybe stand up for ourselves or say something or use what was available to us” to speak out.

The Banh Mi Shop is open for takeout only. Chao Baan is open for dine-in service and takeout; the restaurant recommends reservations for indoor dining.

“Obviously, we’ve got an abundance of wonderful Asian restaurants here in the St. Louis region,” Prapaisilp says. “We just want folks to think about, as much as you love supporting us and our restaurants, think about the people who serve our food, who cook the food in the back.

“These are human beings, and even though you love our food, just keep in mind, hey, these are real people with real lives, and they're working to support their families, and just to really connect the two and just give those people their humanity too.”

