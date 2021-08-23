St. Louis Wing Co. permanently closes in Rock Hill

St. Louis Wing Co. at 9816 Manchester Road in Rock Hill has permanently closed, ending a decade-long run. Owner Bobby Tessler announced the closure on social media Monday.

“Writing this with the heaviest heart ever, I want to express my gratitude to all of the overwhelming support over the past 10 years,” Tessler wrote in part.

St. Louis Wing Co. opened in April 2011 and made its name over the ensuing decade with such flavors as Cajun Alfredo, Red Hot Riplet and (this restaurant critic’s favorite) Spicy Fresh Jalapeño.

“I can walk away knowing I built a brand that will have life-lasting effects on people,” Tessler wrote. “I can walk away a champion with my head held high.

“The current climate of the staffing shortage and economic rollercoasters has forced me to move on to the next chapter of my life. I’m excited to see where that takes me!”

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.