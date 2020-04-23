You are the owner of this article.
Stacked Burger Bar closes until further notice
Review: Stacked burger bar

Stacked Burger Bar at 7637 Ivory Avenue in St Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Stacked Burger Bar has closed until further notice, the restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday.

Stacked, located at at 7637 Ivory Avenue in the Patch neighborhood, had shifted to curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our decision to stay open amid this pandemic was not an easy one for us, and came with a lot of unknowns,” the post reads in part. “We could not have made it this far without our loyal customers and our always amazing, talented and dedicated staff!

“Last week we had to make another difficult decision. This is an unprecedented time for the entire restaurant industry and we want to do everything we can to ensure we are still here for you and our staff when it is safe to once again open our doors! We believe the best way for us to achieve that at this time is to temporarily close our doors..., take a much needed break and reevaluate our business model.

“This is most assuredly not goodbye, St. Louis, we can’t wait to see you all again.”

