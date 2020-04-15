You are the owner of this article.
Stadium Food Faceoff: Nachos claim victory in bracket contest
What's new this year at Busch Stadium

Country Bob's BBQ Nachos at Busch Stadium

 Cristina M. Fletes, Post-Dispatch

Back in those halcyon days of last month, when sports were still a thing and stadiums weren't just useless hunks of steel and concrete occupying space on the dystopian landscape, Go! Magazine initiated its annual bracket contest.

What is the best food served at stadiums? we wondered.

The contest was structured like a well-known but here unnamed college basketball tournament, with 64 stadium foods divided into four categories, all vying against one another.

You, the readers, voted on your favorites through six rounds until a food was crowned — figuratively.

The winner was nachos, which took first place by a serving of melted cheese over the No. 2 choice, beer.

Nachos (in the snacks division) and beer (in the drinks division) were both No. 1 seeds, as was semifinalist cheeseburgers (in the entree division). The other semifinalist was a bit of an upset. Frozen custard was a No. 13 seed, but it knocked off No. 1 seed soft-serve ice cream in the third round of the dessert division.

