 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Start Bar downtown closes 'until further notice'
0 comments

Start Bar downtown closes 'until further notice'

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Start Bar

The Start Bar on July 28, 2020.

 Rachel Rice

Start Bar, the downtown bar and arcade sanctioned by the city last month for failing to follow coronavirus-related measures, has closed until further notice.

Start Bar announced on social media that it was “voluntarily” closing “due to the current restrictions placed specifically on the bar and nightclub industry in St. Louis City.”

“We are not sure when we will be able to reopen and we are concerned for the future of downtown St. Louis as a whole,” the post continues. “We’re also concerned for everyone who has worked so hard to build this city up to the strongest it has been in years. So much hard work from so many to build all of Downtown St. Louis into an economic powerhouse might all be for nothing and permanently lost if we don’t take action.”

A phone call to Start Bar Tuesday went unanswered. The bar's owners also operate the adjacent restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse. A call there Tuesday and email to one of the owners were not immediately returned.

On July 29, the city ordered the Start Bar, the Wheelhouse and two other unrelated businesses to close for two weeks for violating coronavirus-related measures. A video shared on social media a few days earlier had shown unmasked patrons inside the Wheelhouse, including on a crowded dance floor.

The owners of Start Bar and Wheelhouse sued the city on July 31, but a judge rejected the owners' request for a temporary restraining order.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports