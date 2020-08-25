Start Bar downtown closes 'until further notice'

Start Bar, the downtown bar and arcade sanctioned by the city last month for failing to follow coronavirus-related measures, has closed until further notice.
Start Bar announced on social media that it was “voluntarily” closing “due to the current restrictions placed specifically on the bar and nightclub industry in St. Louis City.”
“We are not sure when we will be able to reopen and we are concerned for the future of downtown St. Louis as a whole,” the post continues. “We’re also concerned for everyone who has worked so hard to build this city up to the strongest it has been in years. So much hard work from so many to build all of Downtown St. Louis into an economic powerhouse might all be for nothing and permanently lost if we don’t take action.”
A phone call to Start Bar Tuesday went unanswered. The bar's owners also operate the adjacent restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse. A call there Tuesday and email to one of the owners were not immediately returned.
On July 29, the city ordered the Start Bar, the Wheelhouse and two other unrelated businesses to close for two weeks for violating coronavirus-related measures. A video shared on social media a few days earlier had shown unmasked patrons inside the Wheelhouse, including on a crowded dance floor.
The owners of Start Bar and Wheelhouse sued the city on July 31, but a judge rejected the owners' request for a temporary restraining order.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.