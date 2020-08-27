Start Bar owner on current closure: 'Impossible' to operate under current restrictions

As Off the Menu reported Aug. 25, the downtown bar-arcade Start Bar has closed until further notice. Start Bar announced on social media that the closure was “due to the current restrictions placed specifically on the bar and nightclub industry in St. Louis City” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephen Savage, who with Jared Ater and Nick Del Gaiso owns Start Bar as well as the adjacent Wheelhouse and the nearby Midwestern, says the 11 p.m. closing time the city currently mandates for restaurants, bars and nightclubs is a prime reason for the closure.
While a restaurant can count on business before 11 p.m. and can offer curbside pickup, Savage says, that model does not work for Start Bar.
“It's impossible for us to generate the revenue that we need to to be sustainable,” he says.
Start Bar and the Wheelhouse were two of the four businesses that the city in late July ordered to close for two weeks for violating coronavirus-related measures. A few days before the city's order, a video shared on social media showed unmasked patrons at the Wheelhouse.
“(The city) had to do what they had to do” after seeing the video, Savage says. “I get it. I understand.”
Still, Savage says he and his co-owners received no citations, warnings or complaints before the city ordered the Wheelhouse and Start Bar to close for two weeks. He says their businesses were following the city's guidelines for reopening, including requiring patrons to wear a mask to enter.
The reopening guidelines the city issued in May were developed with input from several prominent restaurant operators, including the Niche Food Group, Baileys' Restaurants and Hamilton Hospitality. Savage points to the lack of bar and nightclub operators among them.
“That made me just kind of realize, 'Alright, that's a big problem,'” Savage says. “We need to have our own reopening guidelines.”
A few days after the city ordered Start Bar and the Wheelhouse to close for two weeks, Savage and co-owner Ater met with Mayor Lyda Krewson and acting city health director Dr. Fredrick Echols to propose new guidelines specifically for bars and nightclubs. Among the proposed guidelines, bars and nightclubs would operate at 50% capacity. (At the time, the city allowed 75% capacity; it has since lowered that capacity to 50%.) Also, tables would be placed on dance floors to disperse patrons.
(Savage and his co-owners also sued the city over the closure on July 31. On the same day, a judge rejected their request for a temporary restraining order.)
Mayoral spokesperson Jacob Long says restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other establishments such as cocktail lounges and cabarets are grouped together because they sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.
“It's less about the name of the establishment and more about what we're trying to prevent here,” Long says.
The city health commissioner's order No. 13, which as of Aug. 13 reduced capacity to 50% and mandated closing at 11 p.m., was issued following a sustained increase in the average rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and a sustained increase in the COVID-19 rate among persons age 20 to 39, Long says.
“And we know that (age) population gathers late at night,” he says. “And late at night, with some liquid encouragement, you sort of forget to wear your mask ... you kind of forget about about what's going on.”
Long says the city is “absolutely empathetic” of the challenges these health orders present to business owners and their workers.
“These are steps that we're trying to take to avoid having to go back to what we all went through in March ... when they had no one going through their door, and nobody wants that,” he says.
Savage says if the 11 p.m. closing restriction is lifted and Start Bar can open until 3 a.m., it will reopen.
"We built a destination on its own, and we were doing OK," he says. "We were able to pivot and be smart and adjust, and staff was still getting close to their full hours and making their full income. And now that's not the case."
Meanwhile, Savage and his co-owners are looking to possible future growth in St. Charles.
“We went out there last Saturday, and businesses are operating,” Savage says. “The fact is, if people aren't coming to Spruce Street and downtown venues, they're going somewhere else. And I can tell you with 100% certainty and confidence they're going to Main Street (in St. Charles) because I saw them with my own two eyes, and they're going to house parties and they're going to anywhere.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.