Start Bar owner on current closure: 'Impossible' to operate under current restrictions

Long says the city is “absolutely empathetic” of the challenges these health orders present to business owners and their workers.

“These are steps that we're trying to take to avoid having to go back to what we all went through in March ... when they had no one going through their door, and nobody wants that,” he says.

Savage says if the 11 p.m. closing restriction is lifted and Start Bar can open until 3 a.m., it will reopen.

"We built a destination on its own, and we were doing OK," he says. "We were able to pivot and be smart and adjust, and staff was still getting close to their full hours and making their full income. And now that's not the case."

Meanwhile, Savage and his co-owners are looking to possible future growth in St. Charles.

“We went out there last Saturday, and businesses are operating,” Savage says. “The fact is, if people aren't coming to Spruce Street and downtown venues, they're going somewhere else. And I can tell you with 100% certainty and confidence they're going to Main Street (in St. Charles) because I saw them with my own two eyes, and they're going to house parties and they're going to anywhere.”

