Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers reopens today in Tower Grove East

As previously reported, Steve’s Hot Dogs & Burgers reopens today (Feb. 26) at 3457 Magnolia Avenue in Tower Grove East.

Owner Steve Ewing closed the restaurant Feb. 1. Announcing the closure on Facebook, he wrote he “couldn’t find a way to make the business sustainable.”

(Ewing had already closed the original location of Steve’s on the Hill last year.)

However, inspired by the turnout during Steve’s final days, which Ewing tells Off the Menu was “amazing,” and with new investors and partners in Danni Eickenhorst and her husband, Marcus, Ewing decided to reopen.

Ewing says diners can expect the familiar Steve’s menu, though with some of the “fat” trimmed.

Steve’s Hot Dogs & Burgers is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

