Steve's Hot Dogs to close on Feb. 1

This is the Tower Grove East location of Steve's Hot Dogs — lately known as Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers — at 3457 Magnolia Avenue. The original brick-and-mortar location on the Hill closed last year.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Ewing writes, “Over the years, we overcame many challenges. Among them road construction near our location on The Hill, which dramatically reduced our foot traffic, and impacted our profitability. As a small family-owned business, small setbacks like this can have a ripple effect and can be difficult to bounce back from. We tried to stay nimble by offering delivery and implementing a number of creative promotions, but in the end, we couldn’t find a way to make the business sustainable.”