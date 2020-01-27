You are the owner of this article.
Steve's Hot Dogs to close on Feb. 1
Steve's Hot Dogs to close on Feb. 1

St. Louis Style Hyaaah from Steve's Hot Dogs

The St. Louis Style Hyaaah, from the Steve's Hot Dog's original location on Marconi Street on The Hill, photographed on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen •

Steve's Hot Dogs, the hot-dog cart turned restaurant from Urge frontman Steve Ewing, will close Saturday (Feb. 1).

This is the Tower Grove East location of Steve's Hot Dogs — lately known as Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers — at 3457 Magnolia Avenue. The original brick-and-mortar location on the Hill closed last year.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Ewing writes, “Over the years, we overcame many challenges. Among them road construction near our location on The Hill, which dramatically reduced our foot traffic, and impacted our profitability. As a small family-owned business, small setbacks like this can have a ripple effect and can be difficult to bounce back from. We tried to stay nimble by offering delivery and implementing a number of creative promotions, but in the end, we couldn’t find a way to make the business sustainable.”

Ewing launched his original hot-dog cart in 2008. The cart, he writes on Facebook, was “born out of years of spending nights hanging out after concerts with friends and fans wishing for something truly great to eat.”

The Facebook post promises a “farewell bash” with live music Saturday. More as Off the Menu learns it.

