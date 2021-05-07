 Skip to main content
Steve's Hot Dogs will move to bigger location at former Mangia Italiano space
Hot dog deliveries

Steve Ewing, owner of Steve's Hot Dogs, prepares a Chicago-style hot dog at his St. Louis restaurant on Jan. 8, 2021. 

 Sara Diggins

It wasn't much more than a year ago that Steve's Hot Dogs announced it was closing.

Fans of the gourmet dogs with a multitude of toppings responded in a big way. Not only did Steve's survive, it thrived.

Now owner Steve Ewing has announced that the popular Tower Grove East spot is moving — but not very far.

Currently connected to the Tick Tock Tavern on Magnolia Avenue, the hot doggery is trotting a half-mile away to 3145 South Grand Boulevard, the former location of the storied Mangia Italiano, which closed last year in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

For Steve's Hot Dogs in St. Louis, a rocky year hits high notes

74 • For Steve's Hot Dogs in St. Louis, a rocky year hits high notes

For Steve’s Hot Dogs, 2020 was almost the year that wasn’t.

Owner Steve Ewing, who is also well known as a musician, fronting the Urge and several bands of his own, announced late last January that he’d be shuttering his Tower Grove East restaurant. That followed the closing of the original brick-and-mortar location on the Hill in 2019. Ewing had grown the business from a hot dog cart he started in 2008.

But as soon as he decided to close, two things happened: First, the public turned out in force to get one more taste of the restaurant’s gourmet hot dogs, burgers, mac and cheese bowls, and more.

“The community outpour was incredible,” Ewing says. “A week running up to the closing, we had record sales. I mean, like four or five times record sales. It was insane.” ...

Continue reading

The move is expected to take place late this summer.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the new location will allow nearly twice as much dining room space, a bar, expanded patio space and a stage — Ewing is also lead singer for the alt-rock band the Urge.

Ewing assures local art fans that the distinctive mural by Wayne St. Wayne, created to decorate Mangia Italiano, will remain on prominent display.

