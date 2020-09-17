Steve's Hot Dogs win $25,000 award from Discover

Steve's Hot Dogs has won $25,000 from Discover as part of the financial-services company's Eat It Forward program to support Black-owned restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Discover is awarding a total of $5 million to 200 Black-owned restaurants. According to the Eat It Forward program's terms, each winner is randomly selected from the pool of eligible nominated restaurants.

“I'm not going to lie, I kind of broke down a little bit,” owner Steve Ewing tells Off the Menu. “This year has just been so stressful and hard. And we weren't expecting it. So when it came up, it was just a shock.”

Ewing announced in January he was closing his restaurant at 3457 Magnolia Avenue in Tower Grove East. This followed the September 2019 closure of Steve's original brick-and-mortar location on the Hill. Ewing, frontman for the band the Urge, founded Steve's as a hot-dog cart in 2008.