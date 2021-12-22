STL Toasted will bring sweet, savory T-ravs to Food Hall at City Foundry

STL Toasted, serving toasted ravioli with creative fillings, will join the lineup at City Foundry's Food Hall in 2022.

Owner Matthew Fuller and his team have been hosting pop-ups featuring the concept, including one that's scheduled in January at the Drawing Board (4123 Chippewa Street).

“We chose to open our concept at City Foundry STL because we believe it represents everything we love about St. Louis,” Fuller said in the news release announcing the new kitchen. “A collaborative space that celebrates diversity and small businesses is exactly the type of place we want to be.”

STL Toasted's Food Hall menu will include T-ravs with fillings savory (such as Buffalo chicken) and sweet (Lemon Blackberry Gooey Buttercake).