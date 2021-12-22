 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
STL Toasted will bring sweet, savory T-ravs to Food Hall at City Foundry
0 comments

STL Toasted will bring sweet, savory T-ravs to Food Hall at City Foundry

  • 0
STL Toasted

Toasted ravioli from STL Toasted, coming in 2022 to the Food Hall at City Foundry

 Abigail Nicole Photography

STL Toasted, serving toasted ravioli with creative fillings, will join the lineup at City Foundry's Food Hall in 2022. 

Owner Matthew Fuller and his team have been hosting pop-ups featuring the concept, including one that's scheduled in January at the Drawing Board (4123 Chippewa Street). 

“We chose to open our concept at City Foundry STL because we believe it represents everything we love about St. Louis,” Fuller said in the news release announcing the new kitchen. “A collaborative space that celebrates diversity and small businesses is exactly the type of place we want to be.”

STL Toasted's Food Hall menu will include T-ravs with fillings savory (such as Buffalo chicken) and sweet (Lemon Blackberry Gooey Buttercake). 

The Food Hall at City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way) opened in August with 10 kitchen concepts and a bar. The lineup has grown to include 14 concepts, with three in the works, according to the news release. 

Learn more about STL Toasted at facebook.com/stltoasted.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Get ready for the weekend with St. Louis on the Go!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News