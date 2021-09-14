Stone Soup Cottage announces 2022 closure, denies closure related to domestic-assault case

The celebrated Cottleville restaurant Stone Soup Cottage will reopen its dining room on Sept. 24 after an 18-month pandemic hiatus, married owners Carl and Nancy McConnell announced last week.

The reopening will also mark the beginning of the end of Stone Soup Cottage in its current form. The restaurant will stop its tasting-menu dinners — its only service — in June in favor of unspecified future projects on the Cottleville property.

“We wanted to take our time … take a step back … and truly look at how COVID has affected our business and our family and what our new normal would look like in the future,” the McConnells said in their announcement.

A dining destination that usually requires reservations months in advance, Stone Soup Cottage has grappled with the pandemic in its own way.

When dining rooms across the region closed in March 2020, the McConnells pivoted to an upscale delivery model. That program continued through this May, when the couple announced a “much needed break for our family to regroup.”

One aspect of Stone Soup Cottage’s pandemic experience has not been reported, however. In October 2020, Carl McConnell pleaded guilty in St. Charles County Circuit Court to fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

