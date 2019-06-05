Sugarfire Smoke House opens today at 2323 Plum Street in Edwardsville. It marks the 13th location for the barbecue juggernaut.
"We've always loved Edwardsville," co-founder and chef Mike Johnson told Off the Menu when announcing the new location last December.
Johnson and Sugarfire co-founder Charlie Downs have partnered with Jim Cook, Matt Martin and Doug Lang for the Edwardsville location. Cook and Martin are the owner-operators of the Sugarfire locations in Valley Park and O'Fallon, Mo., and Cook, Martin and Lang are the owner-operators of the Cape Girardeau Sugarfire.
The Edwardsville location is open from 11 a.m. until sold out daily.
Since opening in Olivette in 2012, Sugarfire has expanded throughout the metro area and into Colorado, Kentucky and Indiana. It has also added the dessert satellite Sugarfire Pie and two locations of its burgers-and-sandwiches spinoff Hi-Pointe Drive-In.
If you somehow do not yet live near a Sugarfire, you can now find its barbecue and side dishes at Schnucks.
