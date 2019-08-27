A chicken in every pot, a Sugarfire Smoke House in every town.
The barbecue restaurant announced Monday that it will open a location at 1101 Lodora Drive in Wentzville.
For the Wentzville restaurant, Sugarfire founders Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs are partnering with Matt Martin and Jim Cook, who already operate four other locations of the barbecue chain.
Per the official announcement, the Wentzville location will seat 110 inside. Outside, there will be a 2,000-square-foot patio with a full bar and two sand volleyball courts.
The Sugarfire in Wentzville will be the 9th location in the metro area and the 14th overall across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Colorado and Indiana.
The Wentzville location is slated to open by November.