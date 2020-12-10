 Skip to main content
SymBowl permanently closes in Kirkwood
SymBowl permanently closes in Kirkwood

SymBowl

SymBowl has closed in Kirkwood. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

SymBowl has permanently closed, the restaurant at 11215 Manchester Road in Kirkwood announced Tuesday.

“SymBowl adapted, innovated, pivoted, and all the other verbs one might need to get through the year 2020,” the announcement (written as an obituary) states in part. “Ultimately it needed to make peace with what is, and make room for what’s next. It will be missed.”

SymBowl opened in 2011 as Hot Pot Smoothie Shop.

Per the announcement, SymBowl is collecting donations to feed frontline workers Saturday (Dec. 12) and to pay a “few remaining SymBowl expenses.”

“A drive-by memorial parade on Saturday, around 11:30 a.m., would not be discouraged,” the announcement says.

