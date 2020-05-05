Taco Buddha, Beast Butcher & Block and more restaurant reopenings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Taco Buddha reopens today for curbside pickup at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City. Its regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• Beast Butcher & Block returns Wednesday for curbside pickup and delivery at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Its butcher shop is open for curbside pickup 10 a.m.-5 p.m.