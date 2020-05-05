You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Taco Buddha, Beast Butcher & Block and more restaurant reopenings
0 comments

Taco Buddha, Beast Butcher & Block and more restaurant reopenings

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Beast Butcher & Block

Ribs served with bacon mac and Brussels sprouts with pork belly at Beast Butcher & Block.

Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt, Post-Dispatch

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Taco Buddha reopens today for curbside pickup at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City. Its regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Beast Butcher & Block returns Wednesday for curbside pickup and delivery at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Its butcher shop is open for curbside pickup 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the original Beast Craft BBQ Co. reopens Sunday for curbside pickup and delivery at 20 South Belt West in Belleville. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Kalbi Taco Shack returns Wednesday for curbside pickup and delivery at 2301 Cherokee Street in Benton Park. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports