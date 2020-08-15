Taco Buddha reopens

Taco Buddha is reopening Saturday (Aug. 15), the restaurant announced on social media.

"We are thrilled to announce that every team member tested as (COVID-19) negative!" the post states.

Original post follows:

Taco Buddha at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted online Thursday, Taco Buddha reports that a “limited part-time staff member worked exactly one shift since they thought they might have experienced outside of work contact with someone who was positive and they had the rapid test performed earlier (Thursday).”

At the time of its temporary closure, Taco Buddha was offering curbside-pickup service only.