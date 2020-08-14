You are the owner of this article.
Taco Buddha temporarily closes
Taco Buddha in University City in a Post-Dispatch file photo from 2019. The restaurant, which has been open for curbside-pickup service only, has temporarily closed.

 Hillary Levin

Taco Buddha at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted online Thursday, Taco Buddha reports that a “limited part-time staff member worked exactly one shift since they thought they might have experienced outside of work contact with someone who was positive and they had the rapid test performed earlier (Thursday).”

At the time of its temporary closure, Taco Buddha was offering curbside-pickup service only.

“We will be temporarily closing the restaurant until each of our team members comes back with a negative test and (after) a complete deep clean/thorough sanitization of the entire workplace,” the statement says. “From day one, we have approached this pandemic with caution and will continue to do so.

“It is remotely possible that we will meet this criteria prior to Saturday evening, but our best guess is that we will reopen for dinner on Tuesday.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

