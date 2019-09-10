Taco Circus is now open at 4940 Southwest Avenue in Southwest Garden. The Tex-Mex restaurant's original location at 4258 Schiller Plaza in Bevo Mill closed in July to prepare for its relocation.
The new Taco Circus will feature a broader menu than the original, but for the next few days the restaurant will feature a limited soft-opening menu.
“We'll be doing a soft opening menu, just focusing on showcasing (our) proteins and getting people to it,” owner Christian Ethridge tells Off the Menu. “And then I would definitely like to get to the full menu either this weekend or starting next week.”
Ethridge says Taco Circus will also be operating limited soft-opening hours, with dinner service only through this weekend.
Regular hours are slated to begin next week, he says: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and 9:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Taco Circus has taken over the restaurant space on Southwest just west of Kinsghighway that was previously occupied by Three Flags Tavern.
“This is probably the best (restaurant) property that's going to come up this year as far as infrastructure going with it,” Ethridge told Off the Menu when he announced the relocation in April.