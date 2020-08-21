Taco Circus reopens

This post has been updated.

Taco Circus is reopening Friday.

"The bounce back is very real!" the restaurant posted on social media. "The place has been sanitized, and we all have a clean bill of health. So we will be open for curbside starting at 11 a.m."

Original post follows:

Taco Circus has temporarily closed at 4940 Southwest Avenue in Southwest Garden.

“Circus will be closed for some days, one employee has the big C,” the restaurant posted on social media Wednesday. “Before we reopen, the rest of us are going to get tested, also the restaurant will be professionally and authoritatively sanitized. Thank you, St. Louis, see you on the other side of safety.”

Taco Circus has not reopened its dining room during the coronavirus pandemic.

In additional comment on Facebook, the restaurant wrote, “We could have opened our dining room a long time ago, but have foregone that option in order to keep our staff and our customers safely distanced. We keep our contact points at a minimum. So just know we take this serious, to the extreme detriment of the bottom line.”

