Taco Circus temporarily closes
Taco Circus restaurant

Taco Circus at 4940 Southwest Avenue

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Taco Circus has temporarily closed at 4940 Southwest Avenue in Southwest Garden.

“Circus will be closed for some days, one employee has the big C,” the restaurant posted on social media Wednesday. “Before we reopen, the rest of us are going to get tested, also the restaurant will be professionally and authoritatively sanitized. Thank you, St. Louis, see you on the other side of safety.”

Taco Circus has not reopened its dining room during the coronavirus pandemic.

In additional comment on Facebook, the restaurant wrote, “We could have opened our dining room a long time ago, but have foregone that option in order to keep our staff and our customers safely distanced. We keep our contact points at a minimum. So just know we take this serious, to the extreme detriment of the bottom line.”

