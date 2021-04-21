Taco Circus to open location inside Tropical Liqueurs

Taco Circus, the Southwest Garden Tex-Mex restaurant, will open a satellite location inside Tropical Liqueurs, a.k.a. Trops, the slushies-for-adults bar at 4104 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district.
Taco Circus @ Trops will debut later this spring, Trops announced Wednesday.
Taco Circus owner and chef Christian Ethridge tells Off the Menu the Grove's nightlife in is one appealing aspect of the Trops partnership.
“The other thing is that slushies and tacos I really do feel like go well (together),” he says.
(For Taco Circus @ Trops, Ethridge has brought on three business partners: Joe Albanese, Cesar Correa and Mary Kate Fitzpatrick. Trops co-owner Billy Thompson is also an owner.)
The Taco Circus @ Trops menu will be compact and taco-focused, Ethridge says. It will harken back to the taqueria roots of Taco Circus' original, very small location in Bevo Mill.
When the restaurant relocated in 2019 to its current, much larger home at 4940 Southwest Avenue, it also expanded its menu.
“We're developing our own recipe for our own (meat) cones for the al pastor spit,” he says. “And we're really just going to try and focus on just those ingredients, a couple of proteins and those tortillas and those hot sauces.
“So there's going to be less inventiveness and more just going back towards that fundamentalism of the tacos.”
Taco Circus @ Trops will also serve brunch, which Ethridge describes an “over the top” menu. Expect such dishes as tres leches French toast and Michoacán-style charbroiled pork belly eggs Benedict on housemade sopes.
In its press release, Trops said the opening date of Taco Circus @ Trops will be announced in the coming weeks.
Editor's Note: This post has been updated to clarify the business partners behind Taco Circus @ Trops.