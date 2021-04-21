Taco Circus to open location inside Tropical Liqueurs

Taco Circus, the Southwest Garden Tex-Mex restaurant, will open a satellite location inside Tropical Liqueurs, a.k.a. Trops, the slushies-for-adults bar at 4104 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district.

Taco Circus @ Trops will debut later this spring, Trops announced Wednesday.

Taco Circus owner and chef Christian Ethridge tells Off the Menu the Grove's nightlife in is one appealing aspect of the Trops partnership.

“The other thing is that slushies and tacos I really do feel like go well (together),” he says.

(For Taco Circus @ Trops, Ethridge has brought on three business partners: Joe Albanese, Cesar Correa and Mary Kate Fitzpatrick. Trops co-owner Billy Thompson is also an owner.)

The Taco Circus @ Trops menu will be compact and taco-focused, Ethridge says. It will harken back to the taqueria roots of Taco Circus' original, very small location in Bevo Mill.

When the restaurant relocated in 2019 to its current, much larger home at 4940 Southwest Avenue, it also expanded its menu.