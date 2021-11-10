 Skip to main content
Taco Circus will permanently close in Southwest Garden on Nov. 20
Taco Circus will permanently close in Southwest Garden on Nov. 20

Taco Circus restaurant

The dining room at Taco Circus, 4940 Southwest Avenue

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Taco Circus, the Tex-Mex restaurant at 4940 Southwest Avenue in the city’s Southwest Garden neighborhood, will close permanently after dinner service on Nov. 20.

Owner Christian Ethridge announced the closure on social media Wednesday.

“There are many ways for restaurants to fail, and only a couple of ways that they end up working,” Ethridge wrote. “So given the way I handled the variables, I could not make it work. I am not eager to blame it on any one issue.”

Taco Circus moved in 2019 from its original, much smaller home in Bevo Mill to the storefront at 4940 Southwest. The new location debuted in September of that year, six months before the pandemic hit.

In addition to the pandemic, Ethridge tells Off the Menu that Taco Circus has also been dealing with such building-specific concerns as two separate floods this year.

Ethridge says the Taco Circus concept could return in a different form in the future, even if it means something like “getting a food cart and selling tacos out in front of City Hall.”

“(Taco Circus) really does have so much support,” he says. “I just couldn’t work it out this time.”

Earlier this year, Taco Circus opened a satellite location inside Tropical Liqueurs in Forest Park Southeast's Grove. The future of that location is unclear.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

