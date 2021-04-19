 Skip to main content
Tacos La Jefa announces death of owner Heriberta Amescua
Tacos La Jefa announces death of owner Heriberta Amescua

Tacos La Jefa exterior

Tacos La Jefa operates inside Urban Eats, a shared kitchen in Dutchtown. 

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Heriberta Amescua, who opened the pop-up restaurant Tacos La Jefa last year in Dutchtown, has died. Tacos La Jefa announced her passing Sunday (April 18) on social media.

Amescua’s age and cause of death were not immediately available.

"(Amescua) was a light in this world to her family, friends and everyone she met," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "She was able to accomplish one of her biggest dream(s)…by opening her pop-up shop. She was forever grateful to each one of her customers."

Amescua opened Tacos La Jefa in September in the Urban Eats incubator at 3301 Meramec Street. The restaurant’s specialty is beef birria tacos.

Amescua’s granddaughter Michelle Guzman told the Post-Dispatch in November that before Amescua opened Tacos La Jefa, she had sold her food at area Hispanic festivals. Beginning a couple of years ago, she had sold birria plates out of her home.

“Because we migrated from Mexico, we've been looking for authentic Mexican food, and of course there's really good places out there,” Guzman said in November. “But, you know, it's nothing like your grandma's home cooking.”

Tacos La Jefa is temporarily closed.

