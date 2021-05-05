 Skip to main content
Tacos La Jefa returns to Dutchtown Saturday
Tacos La Jefa birria

Beef birria tacos from Tacos La Jefa, a pop-up based inside Urban Eats in Dutchtown 

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Tacos La Jefa will reopen Saturday (May 8) in the Urban Eats incubator at 3301 Meramec Street in Dutchtown. The birria-focused pop-up restaurant temporarily closed last month after the death of founder Heriberta Amescua.

In a post on social media, Tacos La Jefa thanked its customers — many of whom, it said, have supported the pop-up since Amescua started it in her backyard.

“No words can explain the amount of gratitude over the past few weeks,” the post states.

“The Amezcua family wants to continue the legacy Heriberta Amescua left behind. Bringing her authentic flavors to everyone in the STL & surrounding areas.”

Tacos La Jefa opened inside Urban Eats last September. It features birria plates and birria and quesabirria tacos.

