Tai Ke Shabu Shabu opens in Olivette

The acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke has relocated a couple of miles west on Olive Boulevard and expanded both its menu and its name.

Tai Ke Shabu Shabu opened Friday at 9626 Olive in Olivette. Although the new restaurant was announced in October as a second location of Tai Ke, a spokesperson for chef-owner Calvin Koong tells Off the Menu that Tai Ke’s original home at 8604 Olive in University City has permanently closed.

The Shabu Shabu concept expands Tai Ke’s menu to include shabu shabu (mutton, ginger duck) and other hot pots (mushroom, beef, pork, lamb and lobster among them).

Dine-in service began Monday, as St. Louis County allows restaurants to reopen their dining rooms under new restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant’s regular hours are 11 a.m-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. It is closed Tuesday. The phone number is 314-801-8411.

The original Tai Ke opened in 2015. It is a 5-time STL 100 honoree.

