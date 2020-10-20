Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke to open second location

The acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke will open a second location, as Feast first reported.

Tai Ke Shabu Shabu will open this fall at 9626 Olive Boulevard in Olivette, a spokesperson for chef-owner Calvin Koong confirms to Off the Menu. As the new location’s name suggests, this will not be a straight copy of the original Tai Ke in University City.

Instead, the spokesperson says, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu will feature its namesake dish, individual hot pots in which ingredients are cooked at the table in a beef, lamb or other broth.

The new restaurant will also offer Taiwanese barbecue as well as the original Tai Ke menu.

Tai Ke Shabu Shabu aims to open by mid-November, the spokesperson says.

The original Tai Ke opened in 2015 at 8604 Olive Boulevard. Among its accolades, the restaurant is a 5-time STL 100 honoree.

