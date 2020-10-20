 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke to open second location
0 comments

Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke to open second location

Subscribe for $1 a month
Tai Ke Shabu Shabu

Tai Ke Shabu Shabu is slated to open in November in Olivette. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

The acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke will open a second location, as Feast first reported.

Tai Ke Shabu Shabu will open this fall at 9626 Olive Boulevard in Olivette, a spokesperson for chef-owner Calvin Koong confirms to Off the Menu. As the new location’s name suggests, this will not be a straight copy of the original Tai Ke in University City.

Instead, the spokesperson says, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu will feature its namesake dish, individual hot pots in which ingredients are cooked at the table in a beef, lamb or other broth.

The new restaurant will also offer Taiwanese barbecue as well as the original Tai Ke menu.

Tai Ke Shabu Shabu aims to open by mid-November, the spokesperson says.

The original Tai Ke opened in 2015 at 8604 Olive Boulevard. Among its accolades, the restaurant is a 5-time STL 100 honoree.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

Schlafly's elixir: A few deep breaths, a couple of beers and some common sense

  • 0

Cat Neville and Stephen Hale discuss the steps the brewer is taking in the times of COVID-19 at the Feast Virtual Oktoberfest.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports