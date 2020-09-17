Takeout restaurant Love at First Bite opens in St. Ann

Love at First Bite, a takeout-only restaurant that ranges from barbecue to fried rice to vegan fare, is now open at 10479 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. This is the first restaurant for chef Jason Lamont, who tells Off the Menu he began his nearly three-decade career in the industry as a teenager at Steak 'n Shake. Since then he has cooked at many hotels and restaurants, including Sugarfire Smoke House, Basso, Three Kings Public House and Table Three.

“If I just actually sat down and wrote (the long list) down you would be like, 'Wow,'” Lamont says.

Lamont describes Love at First Bite's menu as a trip around the world in one day in the kitchen. Among the highlights, he points to the BBLT sandwich, a BLT with beef bacon, and the Spinning Chicken loaded fries, which are topped with smoked chicken, a spinach-jalapeño-artichoke dip and Provel.

The barbecue selection includes ribs, brisket, turkey, pulled pork and smoked salmon. Lamont uses a blend of pecan and hickory wood, with pecan the dominant flavor.

Barbecue has been a big hit, Lamont says: “They bought me out of everything I smoked every day last week.”

(He has already upgraded to a commercial smoker.)