Tani Sushi Bistro in Clayton closes

Tani Sushi Bistro at 7726 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton has closed, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.
A message on Tani’s website reads, “Tani is terminating operations in its current location.”
The restaurant’s phone number is still connected, but a call on Tuesday went to a full voicemail box.
Tani opened in 2008 at its original Clayton location, 16 South Bemiston Avenue.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
