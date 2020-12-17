Tani Sushi owner charged with willfully failing to pay state sales tax

Eric Heckman, who operated Tani Sushi Bistro in Clayton from 2008 until its closure earlier this year, has been charged in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County with 19 counts of willfully failing to pay the state of Missouri the sales tax collected at the restaurant, a felony.
The 19 counts cover the monthly payment periods from November 2017 through May 2019. The charges are split between two cases: one with two counts for November and December 2017 and another with 17 counts for January 2018 through May 2019.
A probable cause statement for the two 2017 counts alleges that the state has incurred a loss of $73,516.67 in sales tax due, interest, additions and fraud penalties.
A probable cause statement for the 17 counts from 2018 and 2019 alleges that the state has incurred a loss of $534,962.93 in sales tax due, interest, additions and fraud penalties.
Heckman declined to comment Wednesday.
The probable cause statements for both cases allege that Heckman and his wife and co-owner, Eun Kyung Jung, “committed the offense of failure to pay the sales tax due” for the pay periods. Only Heckman has been charged. Chris King, a spokesperson for St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, said the other individual named in the probable-cause statement is still under review for charges.
According to both probable cause statements, during a March 2019 interview Heckman stated he was aware he had not paid the collected sales taxes.
In that interview, according to both probable cause statements, Heckman claimed he had fallen behind due to business and personal reasons.
However, both probable cause statements allege Heckman and Jung “had the funds available to pay over the collected sales tax, but chose to use those funds for personal and business expenses.”
Tani Sushi Bistro originally opened at 16 South Bemiston Avenue in Clayton in 2008. In 2015, the restaurant relocated to 7726 Forsyth Boulevard, where it operated through February 2020.
Heckman and Jung have since launched a new concept, Rocket Bowls, in Greenville, Illinois.
Additional reporting by Post-Dispatch reporter Joel Currier
