Tani Sushi owner charged with willfully failing to pay state sales tax

Eric Heckman, who operated Tani Sushi Bistro in Clayton from 2008 until its closure earlier this year, has been charged in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County with 19 counts of willfully failing to pay the state of Missouri the sales tax collected at the restaurant, a felony.

The 19 counts cover the monthly payment periods from November 2017 through May 2019. The charges are split between two cases: one with two counts for November and December 2017 and another with 17 counts for January 2018 through May 2019.

A probable cause statement for the two 2017 counts alleges that the state has incurred a loss of $73,516.67 in sales tax due, interest, additions and fraud penalties.

A probable cause statement for the 17 counts from 2018 and 2019 alleges that the state has incurred a loss of $534,962.93 in sales tax due, interest, additions and fraud penalties.

Heckman declined to comment Wednesday.