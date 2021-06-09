Taqueria Durango reopens Saturday, 15 months after devastating fire

Taqueria Durango reopens Saturday (June 12) at 10238 Page Avenue, 15 months after a fire devastated the popular, acclaimed Overland restaurant.

Angelica Lopez, the daughter of owners Miguel and Isidora Lopez, tells Off the Menu the family is approaching the reopening with “mixed emotions.”

“We are excited,” she says. “We are nervous.”

The March 2020 fire gutted Taqueria Durango. There were no injuries.

The restaurant community quickly rallied behind Taqueria Durango. Guerrilla Street Food co-owner and 9 Mile Garden managing partner Brian Hardesty organized a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $13,000.

“That helped my parents a lot,” Lopez says.

Additional fundraisers were planned but then canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.

Still, Lopez says, “we’re thankful and grateful for everybody that wanted to help and wanted to pitch in.”