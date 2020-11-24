Taste Buds Dining Club celebrates Christmas with themed dinners

Nico Shumpert does not want you simply to celebrate Christmas at dinner, he wants you to experience it. The chef has announced a series of "immersive" Christmas-themed dinners in December through his Taste Buds Dining Club.

Shumpert graduated from L’Ecole Culinaire and worked at Sidney Street Cafe and Kaldi’s before branching out on his own as a private chef.

After doing pop-up dinners for the past few years, Shumpert tells Off the Menu, “they've kind of morphed into this immersive dining experience where I am going above and beyond with the decor and the themes to really just create this really cool experience for people.”

There are three themes: “Nightmare Before Christmas” on Dec. 4 and 5, “Dinner with the Grinch” on Dec. 11 and 12 and “Winter Wonderland” on Dec. 18 and 19.

“Just sitting down and thinking of different themes to come up with, these were the three that…stuck out,” Shumpert says. “I was like, let's go with them. I can get pretty creative with these, especially when it comes to the core menu.”