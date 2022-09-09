Taste of St. Louis announces 2022 restaurant lineup

Taste of St. Louis has announced the restaurants participating in this year’s event, which will take place Sept. 23-25 at Ballpark Village.
The lineup of 23 vendors includes such brick-and-mortar establishments as Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Kimchi Guys, Mission Taco Joint and Salt + Smoke.
Other vendors fall into a broad category best described, if incompletely, as catering services: Café de LáSha Catering, Spiritual Gifts & Good Vibes and Tivanov Catering Co. among them.
Dessert options include Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, Moons Treats and Under the Sun Snowcone Shack.
Taste of St. Louis is open 4-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25. Admission is free.
2022 Taste of St. Louis restaurant vendors:
People are also reading…
Anis Hyderabad House
Bayou Seasoning
Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream
Café de LáSha Catering
Chicken Out
Gus’s Fried Chicken
Hi Pointe Drive-In
Juan Taco
Kimchi Guys
Mission Taco Joint
Moon’s Treats
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Poke Doke
The Rice House
Salt + Smoke
Simba Ugandan Restaurant
SimplyCookingWithDonna
Spiritual Gifts & Good Vibes
Steve’s Hot Dogs
T’s Kitchen
Tivanov Catering Co.
Under the Sun Snowcone Shack
Westcoast Exquisite Elote’s