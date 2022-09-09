 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste of St. Louis announces 2022 restaurant lineup

Taste returns to the city at Ballpark Village (copy)

Andrus Green of Belleville samples shrimp and grits from Cafe de LaSha Catering on Sept. 24, 2021, at the Taste of St. Louis at Ballpark Village. 

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Taste of St. Louis has announced the restaurants participating in this year’s event, which will take place Sept. 23-25 at Ballpark Village.

The lineup of 23 vendors includes such brick-and-mortar establishments as Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Kimchi Guys, Mission Taco Joint and Salt + Smoke.

Other vendors fall into a broad category best described, if incompletely, as catering services: Café de LáSha Catering, Spiritual Gifts & Good Vibes and Tivanov Catering Co. among them.

Dessert options include Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, Moons Treats and Under the Sun Snowcone Shack.

Taste of St. Louis is open 4-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25. Admission is free.

2022 Taste of St. Louis restaurant vendors:

Anis Hyderabad House

Bayou Seasoning

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream

Café de LáSha Catering

Chicken Out

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Hi Pointe Drive-In

Juan Taco

Kimchi Guys

Mission Taco Joint

Moon’s Treats

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Poke Doke

The Rice House

Salt + Smoke

Simba Ugandan Restaurant

SimplyCookingWithDonna

Spiritual Gifts & Good Vibes

Steve’s Hot Dogs

T’s Kitchen

Tivanov Catering Co.

Under the Sun Snowcone Shack

Westcoast Exquisite Elote’s

