Taste of St. Louis cancels 2020 festival

This year's Taste of St. Louis has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday. The annual festival featuring food and beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music and more entertainment was scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at Memorial Plaza outside Soldiers Memorial.
“We looked forward to bring(ing) together St. Louis’ best local restaurants, with our diverse and dedicated foodies from across the region, to help heal the social and economic wounds this year,” a statement on the Taste of St. Louis website reads in part. “Yet, with a priority towards health and profitability for all the small and family-owned restaurants involved, we felt it was best to regroup and refocus on creating an incredible Taste next year.”
Chuck Justus, who produces Taste of St. Louis through Taste It Productions, tells Off the Menu that organizers were consulting with the city's Office of Special Events. About a week ago, he says, it became clear this year's event could not take place.
(A representative for the city's Office of Special Events was not immediately available for comment.)
Taste It Productions took over Taste of St. Louis last year and returned the festival to the city proper after its five-year relocation to Chesterfield. According to Taste of St. Louis' website, some 105,000 people attended the 2019 event.
Justus plans for Taste of St. Louis to return in 2021.
“I would assume by then we've got this thing figured out,” he says. “I've got to believe we're not going to tolerate this for much longer, that people will figure out a way to do this, or we'll find a vaccine or whatever the situation is.”
