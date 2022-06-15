Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village in September

Taste of St. Louis will return to Ballpark Village downtown for the 2022 edition of the annual restaurant showcase. This year’s festival will take place Sept. 23-25, organizers announced Wednesday.
The 2022 Taste of St. Louis will feature more than 30 local, brick-and-mortar restaurants, organizers said. No specific restaurants have been announced yet.
Ozomatli and the Eli Young Band will highlight the live-music lineup. The festival will also feature a marketplace of local businesses.
Taste of St. Louis will be open 4-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25.
In 2019,
new ownership returned the festival to the city after a five-year stint in Chesterfield. That year’s Taste of St. Louis was held at Memorial Plaza outside Soldiers Memorial in downtown west.
Photos: Taste of St. Louis returns to downtown
Taste of St. Louis
Festivalgoers enjoy food and drinks in 2019 at Taste of St. Louis
Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Taste of St. Louis
Al Holliday and the East Side Rhythm Band performs during Taste of St. Louis in Soldier's Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Tannous
Taste of St. Louis
Kayden Chandler, 8, from St. Louis, is given a sample of meat at the Pappy's Smokehouse booth by Sheena Mathena, 34, at Taste of St. Louis in Soldier's Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Tannous
Taste of St. Louis
Madi Mcginness, 8, center, from St. Louis, smiles as she wins a gift card on stage at Taste of St. Louis in Soldier's Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Tannous
Taste of St. Louis
Caiden Tinson 8, plays a game while Kyngelle Tinson, 38, looks on at Taste of St. Louis in Soldier's Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Tannous
Taste of St. Louis
Festivalgoers enjoy food and drinks in 2019 at Taste of St. Louis downtown.
Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
