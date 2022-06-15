 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village in September

Andrus Green, of Belleville, samples the shrimp and grits from Cafe de LaSha Catering on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the 2021 Taste of St. Louis at Ballpark Village. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Taste of St. Louis will return to Ballpark Village downtown for the 2022 edition of the annual restaurant showcase. This year’s festival will take place Sept. 23-25, organizers announced Wednesday.

The 2022 Taste of St. Louis will feature more than 30 local, brick-and-mortar restaurants, organizers said. No specific restaurants have been announced yet.

Ozomatli and the Eli Young Band will highlight the live-music lineup. The festival will also feature a marketplace of local businesses.

Taste of St. Louis will be open 4-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25.

After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, Taste of St. Louis moved to Ballpark Village last year.

In 2019, new ownership returned the festival to the city after a five-year stint in Chesterfield. That year’s Taste of St. Louis was held at Memorial Plaza outside Soldiers Memorial in downtown west.

