Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village in September

Taste of St. Louis will return to Ballpark Village downtown for the 2022 edition of the annual restaurant showcase. This year’s festival will take place Sept. 23-25, organizers announced Wednesday.

The 2022 Taste of St. Louis will feature more than 30 local, brick-and-mortar restaurants, organizers said. No specific restaurants have been announced yet.

Ozomatli and the Eli Young Band will highlight the live-music lineup. The festival will also feature a marketplace of local businesses.

Taste of St. Louis will be open 4-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25.

After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, Taste of St. Louis moved to Ballpark Village last year.

In 2019, new ownership returned the festival to the city after a five-year stint in Chesterfield. That year’s Taste of St. Louis was held at Memorial Plaza outside Soldiers Memorial in downtown west.

The First Course by Ian Froeb Get weekly insight, news and tips on St. Louis' thriving dining scene from Ian Froeb. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.