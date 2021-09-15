 Skip to main content
Taste of St. Louis reveals restaurant lineup
Taste of St. Louis reveals restaurant lineup

Taste of St. Louis

Kayden Chandler, 8, from St. Louis, is given a sample of meat at the Pappy's Smokehouse booth by Sheena Mathena, 34, at Taste of St. Louis in Soldier's Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The festival featured food from around St. Louis, games and performances. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.

 Christine Tannous

Taste of St. Louis, which returns from last year’s pandemic hiatus Sept. 24-26 at Ballpark Village downtown, has announced its lineup of participating restaurants and catering companies.

Among the 21 vendors slated to appear are Anis Hyderabad House, Kimchi Guys, Mission Taco Joint and the Rice House.

Vendors offering Cajun and/or Creole fare include Bayou Seasoning & Catering, Café De LaSha Catering and T’s Kitchen.

J. Smugs GastroPit, Pappy’s Smokehouse and Sugarfire Smoke House will be dishing up barbecue, while Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream and Ices Plain & Fancy are among the dessert vendors.

The full lineup is available on the Taste of St. Louis website.

Taste of St. Louis will be open 4-10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Organizers announced the festival's new Ballpark Village venue in July. Taste of St. Louis returned to the city in 2019 under new ownership after five years in Chesterfield.

